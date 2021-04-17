César Carballo reveals the British strategy to end the coronavirus

The doctor Cesar Carballo, attached to the emergency department of the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid, has become one of the best known voices on the coronavirus pandemic thanks to his frequent appearances on television.

This week, Carballo has revealed through his Twitter account a policy that is being carried out by the UK Government to fight against the coronavirus, in a complementary way to mass vaccination.

On the website of the UK’s National Health System (NHS) it is explained that the authorities are offering citizens the possibility of taking up to two free trials of coronavirus per week.

2 free trials / week for all Brits and clear guidelines:

“Approximately 1 in 3 people with COVID do not have symptoms, but they can still infect. Getting tested regularly is the only way to know if you have the virus. If it is +: isolate yourself and help stop the pandemic” pic.twitter .com / NKPsEh70m9 – Cesar Carballo (@ ccarballo50) April 14, 2021

In his tweet, Dr. César Carballo highlights the “clear guidelines” of this policy implemented by the Government led by Boris Johnson, which on the other hand is very advanced in vaccination.

“Approximately one in three people with Covid have no symptoms but can still infect,” recalls the NHS. “Get tested regularly it is the only way to know if you have the virus, “they add.

“If people get a positive result and self-isolateThis helps stop the spread of the virus, “says the NHS.