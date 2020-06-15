César Bono ensures that he does not have much time left | Reform

The emblematic neighbor actor, César Bono, shared in an interview with TV and Novels that he does not have much time to live and points out that it is not that he is depressed, but that he is realistic.

The protagonist of Defending the caveman shared that February was a very difficult month for him in terms of health, he ended up hospitalized for gastrointestinal problems, but everything is complicated after eight nf @ rtos and with the hiatal hernia that he suffers from and resists surgery.

The 70-year-old actor remains realistic and active, because despite seeing the mu3rt3 very closely, he thinks of continuing forward and working as usual.

I was going to die before the coronavirus, but I did not die; I was left with sequelae of movement, which is what worries me, but nothing hurts or I’m 3nf3rmo. The aftermath is for the infantry I had, but here I am.

« The caveman, » said he began working at age 16 and at 70, health takes its toll; but he is enjoying it since there was no time to watch a program or movie or take a nap.

César Bono also spoke about his return to Neighbors, “God willing, this Monday, June 15, is a tentative date. We would return to record three episodes that are missing from the season and that due to the pandemic were no longer made.

The comedian shared that he was undergoing therapy to work on his movement sequels; however, given the current health contingency, they had to be canceled.

He also pointed out that the hiatal hernia that he suffers causes him some discomfort; however, he has decided not to enter the operating room.