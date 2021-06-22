César Arturo Ramos would miss the Gold Cup for ‘whistling’ without permission in the USA

The Mexican whistle, César Arturo Ramos, He is in the middle of a controversy because he was denounced by the United States immigration authorities, after he entered the country on a tourist visa and received a payment for being a referee in the Mariachi Cup.

The problem is that, to work, he had to have used a work visa and not a tourist visa, so he could miss the Gold Cup if he was guilty.

Read also: Euro 2021: Qualified from Group C to the Round of 16

“Cesar Ramos, was denounced before the immigration authorities of @USAGovEspanol for entering with a tourist visa and receiving payment in the amateur game of” Copa Mariachi “something that the law prohibits. If he is considered guilty, the Visa would be canceled, no I would be in the Gold Cup. ” Informed Ignacio Suárez.

Cesar Ramos, was reported to the immigration authorities of @USAGovEspanol for entering with a tourist visa and receiving payment in the amateur game of “Copa Mariachi”, something that is prohibited by law.

If he is found guilty, his Visa would be canceled, he would not be in the Gold Cup. Pic.twitter.com/crbQiVm8E4 – ignacio suarez (@fantasmasuarez) June 21, 2021

If guilty, you would lose your right to work in the United States, so you will not be eligible for the Gold Cup to be held in July of this year.

Ramos was the referee in the final of the Mariachi Cup, an Amateur tournament in the city of Atlanta.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content