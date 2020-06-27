This Tuesday, June 23, a macro-operation against drug trafficking took place in Huelva, in which more than 32 people were arrested, both in that province and in Seville. Among them we find César Arévalo, a well-known Mr. Spain, owner of 40 gas stations throughout Spain, responsible for several hotels and that he was also a couple of the singer Nuria Fergó, the dancer Marbelys Zamora and at the same time he worked as an advisor to ‘Women and Men and vice versa’ together with the latter.

Cesar Arévalo in ‘Women and Men and vice versa’

Arévalo’s arrest occurred within the so-called « Operation Colón » in the town of Bormujos; in which about 400 agents of the Customs Surveillance and the Civil Guard have participated, as published by El Español. To the ex-adviser of the love of ‘Women and men and vice versa’ he is accused of having supplied fuel to carry out various drug transports between Huelva and Morocco. An accusation that comes after an investigation that has dragged on for more than a year and that began after authorities noticed a strange « and blatantly » window of fuel at their gas stations.

From that moment, work began on this case, which has now led agents to carry out massive registrations in industrial warehouses, farms and homes in Punta Umbría, Moguer, Huelva and Cartaya. The defendants allegedly transferred several boats to these places, which were later used for the different drug shipments. Despite this, the agents have not found drugs in any of the searches carried out so far. It should be noted that in addition to Arévalo, among the main accused we find an entrepreneur related to the taxi sector and another linked to the world of gyms.

Police macro operation

This is undoubtedly one of the most important investigations related to drug trafficking carried out in the Huelva region. This occurred after verifying how the great police reinforcement that has been carried out in the Campo de Gibraltar area has led many drug traffickers to change their drug entry points to Malaga and Huelva. Now, the Civil Guard is working intensively to try to also stop these two points and thus prevent Andalusia from being a fixed and habitual point of entry for drugs from Morocco.