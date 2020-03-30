American speaker maker Sonos sued Google on Tuesday for patent infringement.

He accuses the American giant of having “copied” the technology of his smart speakers. He plans to do the same against Amazon. An announcement that comes on the first day of the CES show in Las Vegas, the world high mass of electronics and new technologies. “Google has consciously and brazenly copied our patented technology in the creation of its audio products,” said Patrick Spence, boss of Sonos, in a press release.

In total, Sonos accuses the company behind the most widely used online search engine in the world of infringing five of its patents, one of which allows users of smart speakers to simultaneously listen to music via mobile devices. found in different rooms.

In parallel to this request before the American Justice, Sonos asked the Commission of the international trade to prohibit the sale in the United States of laptops, telephones and speakers made by Google.

The speaker manufacturer plans to do the same against Amazon but has so far given up on it due to financial considerations.