The Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency (Awex) wants to further encourage companies in the south of the country to export outside Belgian borders.

“Go international!” she hammered them at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where she took sixteen Walloon companies. Conversely, the Agency is sometimes also surprised that certain companies are much better known abroad than in Belgium. “Companies in the south of the country are sometimes still reluctant to leave Wallonia and then Europe”, notes Guy-François Vanpaesschen, expert in new technologies at Awex. “But we have to push them outside and invite them to go international.”

In terms of artificial intelligence (AI), you have to be present in China and the United States. This is why the Agency recently organized an economic mission on the subject in the Asian country and is present at the CES fair, world mass of electronics and new technologies, where the term AI is on everyone’s lips. .

“The companies that are, for example, in Las Vegas have set the stage, just like us, and whatever happens, they will gain something positive. If this were not to lead to contracts, at least they could have see if their product is well positioned and how the competition reacts to it, “illustrates the Awex manager.

In addition to the numerous movements on the Walloon stands (from the Belgian and foreign press, other exhibitors or investors), the networking moments are preponderant during such large-scale events. At each of them, the Agency also organizes a reception on its stand and around 250 people participated during that of CES 2019. Other initiatives are planned during the week to allow companies to make the most of their profits their investment to come to Las Vegas.

But the digital world is not only the American capital of the game. As part of the Walloon Digital Wallonia strategy, Awex has thus positioned representatives in several cities around the world, each corresponding to digital ecosystems, among which Montreal, Shenzhen, Singapore, Stockholm or San Francisco. They must be able to accompany and guide Belgian companies in their desire to internationalize.

Some of them, who are present at CES, have already exported a lot. “So much that they tend to be better known abroad than in Belgium,” said the Awex manager. This is often the case because they immediately targeted the international market because of their product, he explains.

He takes as an example intoPix, a Mont-Saint-Guibert company active in the field of image processing and video compression. She is at her 3rd CES and also presented her “JPEG XS” there last year, a low-consumption image compression technology like the famous JPEG. This new international ISO standard was the first to be developed by a Belgian company.

There is also ALX Systems, a Liège start-up developing on-board intelligence solutions by drones which received a NATO award last year.

The head of Awex therefore encourages Walloon companies to draw inspiration from these examples and to think big in their development prospects.