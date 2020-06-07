When the Coronavirus started to become a crisis in China, the Mobile World Congress was the first major technological event to be affected, choosing to be canceled after a tug-of-war of too many days. But a month earlier, CES 2020 in Las Vegas had no problems and was held just like every year.

The considered first great annual technological event on the calendar is always held as soon as January begins, after the new year. This benefited him, but now, with COVID-19 turned into a global pandemic, it’s time to see and decide what to do by 2021.

CES 2021 with public

And the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has been clear, announcing its intention to hold the next edition of CES 2021 in Las Vegas with a face-to-face congress, although of course under the relevant health safety measures.

We won’t see this image from this year’s edition at CES 2021

According to the statement published on its website, “your safety and health are always a priority at CES, and we continue to evaluate and expand the measures we put in place. We are working closely with the Las Vegas community. And we will make sure that our plans follow the recommendations of public health experts and the standards set by the federal, state and local government. ”

Measures for CES 2021

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting show spaces and provide disinfection stations throughout

Allow a better social distancing, including widening aisles in many exhibition areas and providing more space between seats in conference programs and other areas where attendees congregate;

Raise attendees to do wear masks and avoid shaking hands, and for exhibitors at product demonstrations;

Limit contact points in all facilities, even through cashless systems for purchases and transactions;

Evaluate solutions for non-contact thermal scans at the main entry points to the facilities;

Provide better on-site access to health service and medical care. And it is that although it seems distant in time, according to the calendar there are only 6 months left for the next edition of CES to take place. And as we start the year without an effective Coronavirus vaccine yet, we will have to follow the measures we are following this year in 2021, to avoid outbreaks and new outbreaks.