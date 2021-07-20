“Cervera has asked me to be the same as with Chile”

The Chilean midfielder Tomás Alarcón has manifested this Tuesday, in his presentation as a new player of the Cadiz, that his already coach, Alvaro Cervera, has asked him to “be the same” who has been acting with the selection and in the league of the Andean country, the team O’Higgins.

Alarcon, who has signed for four seasons with an option to a fifth, was cautious at a press conference at the stadium New Mirandilla when compared to his compatriot and former Sevilla player Gary Medel, something you don’t like.

The new footballer of the Cadiz, who is 22 years old, highlighted the achievements of Medel and he acknowledged that he “lacks a lot” to reach him, although he observed the comparison as a “compliment”.

Alarcon highlighted from the Spanish league that it is “very well seen” in chili and that it is “quite technical”, with a speed “different” from that of the South American country.

The player was born in Rancagua (Chile) and in the Chilean First Division he has played 85 games and scored eight goals.

Alarcon, who acts as a midfielder, has recently played the Copa América with the Chilean national team.