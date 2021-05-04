Cervecería Modelo gives you a six pack to celebrate Cinco de Mayo



This Cinco de Mayo the Battle of Puebla is celebrated, and in the United States everyone usually celebrates by eating and drinking Mexican products. For this reason, the Modelo brewery plans to give away beer on this date.

Besides this, On May 5, the company will support first responders by donating $ 250,000 to First Responders First, an organization that protects and supports firefighters, paramedics and other first responders, as reported in Mashed.

About free beer, right now Until May 4, you can participate to win a gift card valid for the purchase of a six-pack of Modelo beers.

The company plans to give away 25,000 six-pack of beers in total, and you can order as long as you live in the U.S. and have turned 21. To take advantage of the gift, you must visit the Modelo website.

This is not the first time that Modelo has made a large donation to frontline workers. And is that Model donated $ 750,000 to the same charity last year, and this contribution helped purchase supplies, equipment and resources to protect frontline workers.

To win your six pack you must enter the Modelo website and enter your contact information, and that’s it. On the same May 4, which is the last day you have to compete, the company will choose 25,000 winners to give them the gift card that they can exchange for beer.

So now you know, if this Cinco de Mayo you want to have some drinks without costing you absolutely nothing, consider participating in this contest where you could be one of the 25,000 happy winners who will have their six pack of Modelo for free.

Take into account that you do not have to buy anything to participate.

