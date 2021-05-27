Cerúndolo one step away from Roland Garros

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, Argentine tennis player number 147 in the ATP ranking, beat Egyptian Mohamed Safwat (162 °) this Thursday with a great advantage of 6-1 and 6-2 in the qualifying semifinal and he is one game away from making the main round of the second Grand Slam of the year, Roland Garros in Paris.

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo will face Henri Laaksonen to obtain his place at Roland Garros.

The meeting lasted one hour and eight minutes, where the young Argentine was far superior to the Egyptian who could not deploy his game. Cerúndolo broke his rival’s serve four times, also had an 80% effectiveness in the first serve and committed only two fouls. For his part, Safwat could not break the serve at any time, had 65% effectiveness in the first service, 46% of points in the serve and did not commit any double faults.

The Parisian Open has a possibility for tennis players who are not well placed in the ranking to participate, such is the case of the Argentine which consists of a round prior to the beginning of the contest, where they must obtain the greatest number of points possible, there a total of 128 players face.

The 19-year-old will seek his place at Roland Garros when he will face the Swiss Henri Laaksonen (150th) on Friday 05/28, who comes from beating Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (130th) in a tight match 4-6, 6-1 and 7-5.

