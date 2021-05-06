Cerrone says he feels sorry for Diego Sanchez’s situation: “I can’t get mad at the boy when a cult leader has taken control of his life

May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Anthony Pettis (red gloves) fights Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What was to be the co-star contest of the UFC Las Vegas 26 Come in Donald cerrone Y Diego Sanchez had the necessary condiments to steal the spotlight once the cancellation of the duel between Cory Sandhagen Y TJ Dillashaw.

The prelude to the closing engagement between former teammates in Jackson Wink MMA it was going to be Sanchez’s retirement fight. Cerrone, for his part, was (is) going to equalize the record of Jim miller for more appearances (37) on the octagon. However, the winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter He ended up being fired from the UFC after he refused to clarify that he was in a neurological condition that allows him to fight.

Sanchez, 39, was replaced by Alex Morono, and beyond the inconvenience of receiving a new opponent with less than a week’s notice, Cerrone does not feel that he is in a position to blame his ex-partner since the one who has been pulling the strings is the representative, coach and even nutritionist of this one, Joshua Fabia.

I’ve never seen someone get fired for being crazy. It is a first time for me. But short notice is short notice. Usually I’m the replacement, but now it’s the other way around, “said ‘Cowboy’ during the media day (via MMA Fighting). «It is difficult for me to get angry with Diego, because I know that he is not the one who is in charge of the horse. I can’t be mad at the boy, or older man, I should say. It is actually the leader of a cult and his lover who has taken control of his life. I feel bad for you, Diego.

At UFC Las Vegas 26 Cerrone will be looking to get his first win over the Octagon in more than two years. The former Lightweight title challenger comes into the event not knowing what it’s like to win in his last five fights (0 – 4 – 1 NC).

The veteran’s hand of the 37-year-old veteran has not been raised since beating a unanimous decision to Al Iaquinta in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night Ottawa in May 2019.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.