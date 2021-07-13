Cerro Porteño vs. Fluminense LIVE for the Copa Libertadores: date, time and TV channel

Again dispute the Libertadores Cup after a long hiatus for the America’s Cup. Cerro Porteño will be measured against Fluminense this Tuesday, July 13 from 7:15 p.m. (from Argentina) at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium Asunción for a match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the most important tournament at the club level Conmebol.

The team of Paraguay He reached this stage after having qualified second in Group H, which he shared with Atlético Mineiro, América de Cali and La Guaira. On the other hand, the Brazilian team advanced to the round, occupying the first place in Group D, which included River Plate, Junior and Independiente de Santa Fe.

The only time that Cerro Porteño and Fluminense met was in the 2009 South American Cup. In that semifinal, Paraguay’s team fell 1-0 in the first leg in La Olla and lost 2-1 in the second leg. Brazil led by Cuca would end up losing the final of the contest to the Quito League.

Cerro Porteño vs. Fluminense: when and at what time do you play for the Copa Libertadores?

Cerro Porteño and Fluminense will play this Tuesday, July 13. The duel between the two powers is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (in Argentina) and will take place at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium, popularly known as Pot.

Hours by country

Argentina: 19:15 hours.

Brazil: 19.15 hours.

Uruguay: 19.15 hours.

Paraguay: 18.15 hours.

Bolivia: 18.15 hours.

chili: 18.15 hours.

Venezuela: 18.15 hours.

Colombia: 17.15 hours.

Ecuador: 17.15 hours.

Mexico: 17.15 hours.

Peru: 17.15 hours.

USA: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET.

Cerro Porteño vs. Fluminense, where and how to watch the game LIVE?

The match between Cerro Porteño and Fluminense that will take place this Tuesday, July 13 will be broadcast for Fox Sports 2 for much of South America and Conmebol TV for Brazil, among other channels. In addition, it can be seen through Claro Sports in Mexico and ONLINE through Clear Brand.

Paraguay, Argentina, Bolivia, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay Y Venezuela: Fox Sports 2.

Brazil: Conmebol TV

Mexico: Claro Sports.

USA: Fanatiz and beIN Sports.

