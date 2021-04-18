Cerezo Osaka wins against Urawa Reds in the second half (1-0)

04/18/2021 at 10:14 AM CEST

The Urawa Reds could not beat the Cherry Osaka, who won 1-0 during the match held this Sunday in the Yanmar Stadium Nagai. The Cherry Osaka faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the previous match against the Kawasaki Frontale. Regarding the visiting team, the Urawa Reds won in his last two competition matches against him Tokushima Vortis in his fief and the Shimizu S-Pulse away, by 1-0 and 0-2 respectively and accumulated three consecutive victories in the competition. After the result obtained, the Osaka team is third, while the Urawa Reds he is ninth at the end of the duel.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the meeting came the goal for him Cherry Osaka, who took the opportunity to open the scoreboard thanks to the success of Maruhashi in the 66th minute, thus ending the duel with a final result of 1-0.

The coach of the Cherry Osaka gave entrance to Nakajima, Yamada, Kato Y Matsumoto for Kiyotake, Nishikawa, Okubo Y Toyokawa, Meanwhile he Urawa Reds gave the green light to Koroki Y Sugimoto, which came to replace Ito Y Mutt.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Urawa Reds (Nishi, Iwanami Y Shibato), while the home team did not see any.

With this result, the Cherry Osaka rises to 21 points and remains in position to access the AFC Champions League and the Urawa Reds continues with 14 points.

Data sheetCerezo Osaka:Jin-Hyeon Kim, Nishio, Shindo, Maruhashi, Matsuda, Fujita, Okuno, Kiyotake (Nakajima, min.46), Nishikawa (Yamada, min.46), Toyokawa (Matsumoto, min.87) and Okubo (Kato, min. 82)Urawa Reds:Nishikawa, Makino, Iwanami, Yamanaka, Nishi, Shibato, Koizumi, Ito (Koroki, min.46), Sekine, Akimoto and Muto (Sugimoto, min.84)Stadium:Yanmar Stadium NagaiGoals:Maruhashi (1-0, min. 66)