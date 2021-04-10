Cerezo Osaka saves a point against Avispa Fukuoka (2-2)

04/10/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

The Cherry Osaka and the Wasp tied at two in the match held this Saturday in the Yanmar Stadium Nagai. The Cherry Osaka arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Yokohama F. Marinos by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the Fukuoka Wasp reaped a zero draw against him Prawn Osaka, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this result, the local team was placed in third position, while the Wasp he stayed in eleventh place at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period came the goal for him Fukuoka Wasp, which premiered its light with a goal from Yoshioka in minute 67. However, the Cherry Osaka achieved the tie by putting the 1-1 through a goal of Nakajima at 69 minutes. Later the local team scored thanks to a goal of Kato in the 76th minute, allowing the 2-1. The visiting team tied thanks to the goal of Juanma in the aftermath, in 88, concluding the match with the result of 2-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Cherry Osaka from Levir Culpi relieved Nakajima, Kato Y Matsuda for Nishikawa, Okubo Y Toyokawa, while the technician of the Wasp, Shigetoshi Hasebe, ordered the entry of Yuzawa, Juanma, Ishizu, Caué Y Watari to supply Kitajima, Bruno mendes, Kanamori, Tanabe Y Yoshioka.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Wasp (Nara Y Juanma). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Shichi. On the contrary, the home team left the game clean of cards.

With this result, the Cherry Osaka he gets 17 points and the Wasp with 10 points.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. The team from Osaka will face the Urawa Reds and, for his part, the Fukuoka Wasp will do it against him FC Tokyo.

Data sheetCerezo Osaka:Jin-Hyeon Kim, Nishio, Shindo, Maruhashi, Matsuda, Fujita, Okuno, Kiyotake, Nishikawa (Nakajima, min.62), Toyokawa (Matsuda, min.74) and Okubo (Kato, min.73)Fukuoka Wasp:Murakami, Douglas Grolli, Nara, Shichi, Salomonsson, Hiroyuki, Tanabe (Caué, min.81), Kitajima (Yuzawa, min.17), Yoshioka (Watari, min.81), Bruno Mendes (Juanma, min.74) and Kanamori (Ishizu, min.74)Stadium:Yanmar Stadium NagaiGoals:Yoshioka (0-1, min. 67), Nakajima (1-1, min. 69), Kato (2-1, min. 76) and Juanma (2-2, min. 88)