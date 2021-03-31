Cerealia SA tests a project to commercialize cereals using virtual tokens

Cerealia SA, a Swiss-based crop trading blockchain company, has tested the use of technology that facilitates grain trading with virtual tokens. A report broke this news on March 31, noting that the startup developed a non-fungible token (NFT) that is backed by 30,000 metric tons of white corn from Mexico. Mercanta reportedly issued the token to represent the grain stored at the Triple T terminal.

According to the report, this pilot found that token transactions have the potential to eliminate paperwork and costs incurred to the grain business when transacting over the counter. To help streamline transactions, trading houses and grain owners can issue tokens for their supply. These tokens would be tradable on Cerealia’s blockchain-powered platform, thus eliminating the need for physical documents, which support most of the commodity offerings to date.

Explaining how this disruption would help shape the future of grain trading, Cerealia COO Filipe Pohlmann Gonzaga said the token is easily tradable. He added that it would allow other players, including hedge funds, banks and investors, to participate in the cereal trading space.

A fast growing platform

This news comes after the launch of Cerealia in November last year. Since then, the platform has handled 6 million tons of cereals. At launch, the platform was only active in the Black Sea region. However, it has diversified to cover a broader market base, which included Brazil, Ukraine and Egypt. According to the company’s CEO, Andrei Grigorov, Cerealia has a presence in almost 30 countries and this Mexican agreement will expand it even further. The company’s next expansion is reportedly targeting Singapore and sub-Saharan African countries.

While the startup only supports bilateral transactions between grain merchants at this time, its goal is to implement a system that allows third parties, such as financial institutions and speculators, to enter the market without participating in the physical delivery of grain.

Explaining how tokenization would help the agribusiness sector, the company said it would allow grain owners to trade seamlessly by publishing their commodities efficiently and liquidly. In addition to this, Cerealia said that public trading of such tokens would introduce accurate local price discovery.

