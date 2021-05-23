Cerdanyola leaves the EU Vilassar de Mar without the Third Division promotion playoffs and goes to the semifinals (3-2)

05/23/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Cerdanyola won 3-2 at UE Vilassar de Mar during their meeting of the quarterfinals of the Third Division promotion playoff that took place this Sunday in the Municipal Les Fontetes. After this result, the sardañolense will continue in the Third Division promotion playoffs at least during the next phase, waiting to face their next contenders.

The first half of the duel started in a favorable way for him Cerdanyola, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Javier Lopez in minute 6. The local team joined again, distancing themselves by establishing 2-0 thanks to a goal from Servetti in the 38th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-0.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for the Vilasarense team, who approached the scoreboard through a goal from Edu Domingo in minute 54. However, the Sardaño team increased the score thanks to the success of Pitu at 71 minutes. The visiting team reduced differences with a goal from eleven meters Fran Fuentes in the 72nd minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-2.

With the victory of Cerdanyola, the players continue in the next round of the Third Division promotion playoffs, while the UE Vilassar de Mar leave the competition at this point.

Data sheetCerdanyola:Manu, Uri, Rubén Gimenez, Dani Martí, Pitu, Pinto, Servetti, Jonny, Javier López, Nils and AlbertoUE Vilassar de Mar:Alberto, Borges, Fran Fuentes, Eslava Carrasco, Santiago Varese Nafa, Cano, Xavier, Ángel Pérez, Pep Mateu, Granero Fernández and IvánStadium:Municipal Les FontetesGoals:Javier López (1-0, min. 6), Servetti (2-0, min. 38), Edu Domingo (2-1, min. 54), Pitu (3-1, min. 71) and Fran Fuentes (3 -2, min. 72)