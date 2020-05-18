The Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles and Pavements (Ascer) has said that the billing of the ceramic sector and of tiles it has fallen 45% in April, which means 160 million euros less.

As Ascer has indicated in a statement, “the drop in demand is even greater, because they reach a decrease of 50%. These data reflect that part of the sector has not stopped.

For employers, «the liquidity measures they must reach companies ». “The brutal drop in demand and the collapse of the economy are a reality,” they said.

Hecatomb in a month

With complete data for the month of April, the crisis of the covid 19 has caused a drastic drop in billing by 45% and a drop in order intake by 50% in the entire ceramic tile sector.

This means that in just one month, the tile industry has stopped billing 160 million euros, a true hecatomb. “This significant drop in income and demand occurs in a sector that has not stopped and has been active as far as possible, since the start of the establishment of the state of alarm,” they had an impact.

Even during the days that the recoverable paid leave lasted, companies in the sector continued to charge to meet their commercial commitments.

How will others be?

“If this is so for an active sector, we must put ourselves in the very difficult situation that tourism, leisure and hospitality will be going through, which have been two months with 0 activity and income, and with very low job forecasts in the next months », they added.

For employers, “if already in the case of the tile sector, no company is able to endure several months with falls of 40% in turnover, tourism, with falls of 81.4%, will be mortally wounded if not urgent measures are put in by the government ».

As they have stated, to date, “the lines of guarantees to guarantee the liquidity of the companies are totally insufficient.” “We insist that it is necessary to expand the volume of financing guaranteed by the State, to face the very serious liquidity problems of companies, but it is also necessary that this financing reaches companies directly and without a bank filter to give greater confidence suppliers and creditors, “they added.