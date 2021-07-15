Cepton Achieves Industry’s Largest Lidar ADAS Series Production with One of the World’s Leading Auto Original Equipment Manufacturers, Headquartered in Detroit

Cepton is expected to be the world’s first lidar company to be mass-marketed across multiple vehicle platforms by 2023

SAN JOSÉ, California, July 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Lidar solutions provider, Cepton Technologies, Inc. (“Cepton”) announced that it has won a production award in the ADAS lidar series at an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM ) Detroit-based, world-leading automotive (“Detroit-based OEM”), which is the industry’s largest award to date [1]. This represents a historic milestone for both the lidar industry and Silicon Valley-based Cepton, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this month.

The Detroit-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is expected to implement Cepton lidar in its next generation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in multiple vehicle classes and models, not just cars. deluxe. This marks the potential for a massive adoption of lidar technology for automotive ADAS, a first in the industry, with an anticipated rollout in consumer vehicles starting in 2023.

Cepton secured this groundbreaking success in serial production in partnership with Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”), a leading Tier 1 supplier of automotive lighting that is both a partner and investor of Cepton. With this partnership, Cepton has granted a non-exclusive license to Koito to manufacture a version of Cepton’s MMT®-based Vista®-X90 automotive grade lidar, utilizing key Cepton components and technologies. Substantial progress has been made in the development of the Vista®-X90 product over the past 18 months since the serial production award.

The multiple OEM vehicle models already awarded as part of this series production program make this victory the largest in the industry to date. The roll-out of lidar Cepton in those vehicle models, as well as anticipated models to be added in the coming years at the Detroit-based OEM, is expected to significantly outpace any of the other production schedules of the company. lidar series publicly announced. This is a testament to Cepton’s proprietary MMT® lidar, which uses frictionless, mirrorless, and rotation-free technology that balances outstanding performance, high reliability, and low cost – the three integral key factors in delivering ADAS lidar to the mass market . Cepton’s MMT® lidar also feature a superior combination of compact size and low power consumption, which maximizes flexibility for vehicle integration, allowing various placement options, such as on the dashboard, in the headlights, in the roof and behind the windshields. Cepton’s Vista®-X90 lidar consequently enables seamless and innovative inter-vehicle lidar integration.

“We are delighted to be working with an automotive original equipment manufacturer that is considered not only one of the world’s industry leaders, but also a pioneer and recognized leader in ADAS and autonomous driving,” said Cepton CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Jun Pei. “We are honored to have been chosen to help fulfill their long-term vision for vehicle safety and range. We are also pleased to partner with Koito and leverage their leadership in manufacturing and quality in this innovative series production program, which I believe which will set the standard for future adoption of lidar ADAS. “

Dr. Pei added: “We founded Cepton in 2016 with an emphasis on ADAS and focused our lidar innovation around the goal of making lidar an essential automotive safety sensor in everyday passenger cars. We are now focused on providing a safer and more enjoyable driving experience for consumers for years to come. “

About Cepton

Cepton is one of the world’s leading providers of cutting-edge and intelligent lidar-based solutions for a variety of markets such as automotive applications (advanced driver assistance systems [Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ADAS/AV]), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton’s proprietary MMT®-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that deliver long-range, high-resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with more than two decades of collective experience within a wide range of advanced imaging and lidar technologies, Cepton is focused on the commercialization, mass market, of high performance lidar solutions. and of high quality. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan and India to serve a rapidly growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Cepton with respect to future events, and actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (i) the success of our strategic relationships, including with our Tier 1 partners and OEM customers, none of which are exclusive; (ii) fluctuations in the sales of Cepton’s main customers; (iii) current trends in automotive markets. Cepton assumes no responsibility for publicly updating or revising forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or in any other way.

[1] Highest serial production award known by number of vehicle models awarded and based on publicly available information

