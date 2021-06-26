Cepsa optimizes its processes at the La Rábida refinery with 5G | News | Operators

Vodafone, In collaboration with Capgemini, has developed two use cases for Cepsa included in the project 5G Andalusian Pilot. These are two initiatives carried out in his “La Rábida” refinery in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva).

The projects presented will allow professionals who work in the plants, on the one hand, identify product transportation pipelines in industrial facilities through a pioneering initiative of augmented reality; for another, monitor the status of rotating equipment through sensors connected to the 5G network, thus increasing their availability thanks to predictive maintenance.

The monitoring of assets and facilities in factories is presented as a necessary option to optimize production processes, increasingly automated, and therefore achieve a greater savings in resource consumption being, therefore, more efficient.

Augmented Reality applied to refinery maintenance

Currently, the plant maintenance personnel attend to the requests of the operations department, identifying the pipes thanks to drawings and the support of remote experts through voice through the use of conventional transmitters; This causes a loss of time in the repair, and therefore in the operation, as well as the possible expenses derived from the travel of the expert to the site.

The new solution, through Capgemini’s Augmented Reality (AR) application over Vodafone’s 5G network, allows the operator to access the information regarding the pipelines in real time, identify them autonomously by recognizing them through the developed application and even receive expert support through videostreaming if necessary.

Cepsa optimizes its processes at the La Rábida refinery with 5G.5G for information extraction

Cepsa currently has more than 300,000 sensors in its facilities that produce more than 170,000 signals every day. Vodafone has provided 5G coverage to the refinery to connect some of these sensors, specifically those that allow monitoring of the rotating equipment included in this project. Emerson, as a technological partner for this use case, provides its advanced sensor which collects all the information from the monitored equipment so that it is finally processed at the Edge using predictive maintenance tools, ensuring the reliability, availability and operational efficiency of the rotating equipment.

In order to Jorge Acitores, director of the Cepsa refinery in Palos de la Frontera, “Thanks to Vodafone and Capgemini technology, Cepsa is at the forefront of smart industry technology, achieving increased levels of security in operations, availability and reliability of monitored assets, as well as cost savings in both infrastructures as operational ”.

For his part Carlos Becker, director of Large Accounts and Public Administrations at Vodafone Spain, maintains: “the main challenge facing Industry 4.0, and more specifically the monitoring of machinery and the factory, is to provide industrial elements with interconnectivity and the ability to extract information in real time from collected data. For this type of case, 5G technology is presented as ideal to enhance efficiency, as Cepsa has been able to verify with this application ”.

Borja Tinao, Director for Europe of Intelligent Operations and Smart Factory at Capgemini Engineering, has highlighted that “this project demonstrates how 5G technology is a key enabler for Industry 4.0, since it becomes the right vehicle for other technologies such as augmented reality to be executed with the required quality of service. Augmented reality, together with high-quality video calls, are disruptive tools to give optimal support to operators in daily maintenance tasks, guaranteeing their safety and improving performance in operations ”.

5G Andalusian Pilot

This project is part of the initiative “5G Andalusian Pilot”, Promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through Red.es, and which is being developed by Vodafone and Huawei. Presented in November 2019 in Seville, it includes 35 use cases that will apply the benefits of 5G technology in the sectors of energy, industry, smart cities, tourism, agriculture, health and dependency, security, emergencies and defense, society and digital economy .

This is one of the two projects that the Government has promoted through the first public call for aid to 5G pilots, resolved in the spring of 2019. This initiative has a budget of 25.4 million euros, of which 6 , 3 million euros are co-financed by Red.es in charge of community funds ERDF. Vodafone will allocate an additional 1.8 million to the project not included in the grant.