The oil company Cepsa has lost 556 million euros in the first quarter of the year for the coronavirus impact in consumption and in the price of oil – compared to profits of 151 million in 2019. In what refers only to the evolution of its business, the profit stood at 85 million, 31% less than in the same period last year, as reported by the company on Monday.

The company records these losses after recording a provision of 350 million for lower valuation of inventories of crude oil and petroleum products and another 188 million for the net deterioration of Exploration and Production assets.

Between January and March, the price of Brent crude decreased by 20% in relation to the same period of 2019 (from $ 63.2 / barrel to $ 50.3 / barrel) due to this combined effect of the strong contraction in demand and the increase in supply supply triggered by the lack of agreement between OPEC member countries and Russia to adjust production to new levels of demand.

The CEO of Cepsa, Philippe Boisseau, stressed that these results until March “undoubtedly show the reality of the market for the coming months.”

“We are experiencing a double crisis, that of oil supply, which has sunk prices, and a second of Covid-19, which has caused a very important drop in demand at the end of the quarter,” he said.

Given this scenario, the oil group controlled by Mubadala and the Carlyle fund have implemented various resilience initiatives in order to protect their generation of the company’s cash flow.

“We have activated different measures to maintain the strength of the company in this new scenario. Our integrated business model, operating throughout the oil value chain, and the team of professionals we have, offer us a great capacity to adapt to this challenging environment, “added Boisseau.

Dividend

This battery of measures approved by Cepsa goes through the reduction of fixed operating expense in all operations and business units to achieve that in 2020 the savings represent 100 million euros more than in 2019, as well as an approximate 20% cut in the investment program capital this year, equivalent to 210 million euros), taking into account the figures that were planned before the start of the crisis.

In addition, the board of directors has decided to delay the

dividend payment decision “Until there is better visibility of the evolution of the crisis and its impact on the markets.”

ERTE

Regarding its service station network, following the

Government criteria in relation to essential services, Cepsa offers flexibility in the restructuring of each of their teams, without affecting jobs. However, he points out that to have this flexibility it is it is necessary to apply a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).