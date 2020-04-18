Cepillín explodes and responds to Carmen Salinas after calling him ungrateful | Instagram

Ricargo González best known for bringing to life the children’s comedian, “Brush“he did not remain silent and responds to the accusations of the actress where he branded him” Ungrateful “.

The popular clown “Brush“He spoke for the cameras and expressed his feelings about the recent statements made by the first actress Carmen Salinas where he accuses him of being an ungrateful person since he hinted, “he owes her what he became”.

Now Ricardo Gonzalez gives his version of said comments, which he pointed out, caused him a lot of surprise coming from the lady Carmen who exposed them through his YouTube channel.

I will say one thing, in life I have always been very grateful, with everyone, and the proof of this is that, it is still a date, in the interviews I always mention when they ask me how did you get to Mexico City? I reply, thanks to Carmen Salinas.

He clown of television indicates that for this reason, the recent statements of the actress have been to question their integrity.

“Brush“He points out that during an Ángel Saiz program, he tried to get closer to Doña Carmelita when she receives him amid complaints in front of several journalists, to which he points out if he tried to put his hand to his mouth saying” ehy wait for me, I came to greet her Said version that does not coincide with what the actress said in her recording.

Also, the clown points out that the actress reacted already annoyed and said “don’t be pen% & #, don’t cover my mouth”. He comedian He reiterated again that he has always been characterized by offering his thanks to all the people who have helped him and continued to name some people.

Faced with questions from the host Gustavo Adolfo Infante of the “First-hand” program about some other statements by the actress, “Brush“hinted that many of the versions provided by the actress do not agree with reality, what is a fact is that thanks to her he had a home when he arrived in Mexico City, he said.

However, it differs in that his contact with Televisa was not thanks to the actress, Salinas, however, she reiterates that she is grateful that she opened the doors to him in the City and if later there was not much Contact Between the two, he explains that in the artistic medium it is very difficult to maintain a friendship for the various occupations that scarcely reaches the time of being with families, Ricardo said.

