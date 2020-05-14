a video of Karla Luna questioning ‘Cepillín’ about his song ‘In a forest in China’, but the clown would not need to talk about it, much less send messages to Karla Panini to let her stepdaughters see their maternal family. & nbsp;

BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. For years he gained his fame and popularity as 'the clown on TV', but for a while Ricardo González 'Cepillín' has been noted for seeking to appear with any topic on social networks, rather than for his shows or any new song.

In the effort to ‘get on the train’ of the weekly scandals and viral challenges, that ‘Cepillín’ was far away, who only brought laughter to the children and sang his hits like ‘La Feria de Cepillín’. The last straw occurred this week, when he commented on the controversial lawsuit between the family of the late Karla Luna and Karla Panini, better known as ‘Las Lavanderas’.

But the truth is that Ricardo González managed to grab headlines, even if that means justifying the relationship of two people outside of him, that is, Karla Panini and Américo Garza, both accused of betraying and robbing Karla Luna. “Do you think I could judge that people love each other? No. That Panini was the wife of Óscar Burgos, they had a son and it was the product of love. The fact that Panini fell in love with Karla Luna’s husband, because it is love that expires there “, said ‘Cepillín’ to ‘Ventaneando’.

Many of his contemporaries, like Carlos Villagrán from ‘El Chavo del 8’ have said goodbye to the characters that made them famous in the 70s, but that has not happened with ‘Cepillín’. In fact, after years without knowing much about him, He returned at least a decade ago, accompanied by his sons Cepi and Franky. & nbsp;

Perhaps they are the engine that drives his father to continue working still, or even to be part of social networks like TikTok. Due to the pandemic, he cannot give live presentations, as they have done with great success in recent years, but thanks to his official accounts, ‘Cepillín’ is still in front of the cameras.

The 74-year-old comedian has become a kind of 'opinionologist' in the style of Carmen Salinas, with whom in fact, she also had her controversy a couple of months ago, when the actress declared that she helped the clown to succeed and even let him sleep at home, but that he, when losing his humility, stopped talking to him. Obviously González defended himself and acknowledged being eternally grateful to Carmen Salinas for 40 years.

Thanks to TikTok, he drew attention for his imitation of sports commentator Christian Martinoli, and for pretending to be Erik Rubín in a duet with Thalía, remembering Timbiriche’s success ‘I don’t know if it’s love’.

Maybe 'Cepillín' has fun making the videos, but it has also caused him to be talked about by remembering moments that not many celebrities wanted to accept. Ricardo González confirmed that drug traffickers such as Amado Carrillo and Rafael Caro Quintero hired him to entertain their parties, even inside the prison.

And it is that although he was known in Monterrey for his program on channel 12, currently Multimedios Televisión, his arrival at Televisa with a program that lasted until 1980 catapulted him to international fame.

"I was already done, my learning on channel 12 was like going to university, six years from Monday to Sunday. So when I come here, from being a local character not only does the country see you, 18 countries see you. The broadcast was so tremendous that they called me to Puerto Rico, to Ecuador," he recalled in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

However, in the words of ‘Cepillín’, “nobody forgives success”, so he had wholesale detractors, such as Raúl Astor and even the powerful driver Raúl Velasco, who at first did not want to present him on his’ Siempre en Sunday ‘, but since Ricardo González knocked on another door on Televisa, he managed to appear on the legendary broadcast and also his own program. Still, to date ‘Cepillín’ considers that Velasco was behind his dismissal from Televisa.

"It took me from television, but not from the hearts of the people, I think it was him. Afterwards, it could have been all the people who were dedicated to the wave of children, maybe also Xavier López 'Chabelo', or Chespirito himself, but that did not matter to me," said 'Cepillín', who boasts like first artist to have signed an exclusivity with Televisa.

The same thing triumphed with movies, albums, tours and even with His legendary circus, and it is common to remember him for his interpretation of "Las Mañanitas" at children's parties. Accompanied by his children, he has already adapted to social networks and constantly posts videos on his YouTube channel, but it is gloomy for someone with the level of fame that he achieved, that he now resorts to talking about any topic or recreating the viral challenges of TikTok in order to continue in force, however, perhaps there is something correct in it, because finally he is talked about, although not because of his 'Cepillín Fair'.

