ECLAC estimates that the poverty rate will increase from 30.3 to 34.7 percent due to the pandemic; Mexico, Argentina and Brazil the most affected

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) asked this Tuesday to implement “immediately” a basic income for the 215 million people who will be in a situation of poverty due to the effects of the pandemic and that account for 34.7 percent of the regional population.

“That governments guarantee immediate temporary monetary transfers to satisfy basic needs and sustain household consumption will be crucial to achieve a solid and relatively rapid recovery,” said the agency’s secretary general, Alicia Bárcena.

The so-called basic emergency income (IBE) must have a duration of at least six months and be equivalent to a poverty line, which is the per capita cost of acquiring a basic food basket and other basic needs, which was established in 2010 at $ 143 per month, according to the latest Cepal study.

The IBE would imply an additional expense of 2.8 percent of the Gross domestic product (GDP) regional, although if you consider that to date countries are spending 0.7 percent on cash and food transfers to deal with the emergency, additional spending would be only 2.1 percent, according to the text.

“For the medium and long term, the ideal is to achieve a universal basic income that guarantees the population the right to leave subsistence,” said Bárcena from the institution’s headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

To date, a total of 29 countries in the region have applied 126 measures of social protection for the poor and vulnerable population, with cash and food transfers for 90.5 million households, which “are important but insufficient,” said the secretary.

The worst recession in the history of Latin America

The coronavirus pandemic will cause the worst recession in the history of Latin America, which will contract 5.3 percent this year and will have 11.6 million new unemployed, according to the UN body.

The Eclac estimates that the Poverty rate will increase from 30.3 percent to 34.7 percent, which means a rise of 28.7 million people this year, and that of extreme poverty from 11 percent to 13.5 percent (16 million people).

Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Nicaragua will be those that will register the greatest increases in poverty and an increase in inequality in all countries of between 0.5 percent and 6 percent on the Gini index.

“The pandemic has made visible structural problems of the economic model and the shortcomings of social protection systems. Build a Welfare state it is key to avoid another lost decade ”, added Bárcena.

The region, with 626 million people and considered the most unequal in the world, faces the pandemic at a time of weak economy and macroeconomic vulnerability, chaining seven years of low growth and with an expansion of GDP that barely reached 0.1 percent last year.

Before the COVID-19, which already affects more than 4 million people in the world and has caused more than 283 thousand deaths, ECLAC expected that the region would grow a maximum of 1.3 percent this year.

With information from EFE