The Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) It has broken the dialogue with the Pedro Sánchez government after it communicated this same Wednesday night a pact between PSOE, Podemos and Bildu to “repeal the labor reform”, something that according to the pro-Etar party should be done before ending the state of alarm.

As confirmed by the CEOE’s communication management to this newspaper, meetings with the Executive have been canceled due to this last-minute change in strategy that has caught the entire distracted political and business world, including Citizens himself who had been negotiating with the Government approving a new extension of the state of alarm while Adriana Lastra, deputy of the PSOE, negotiated on the other hand with Bildu.

According to the newspaper País El País ’, a meeting with the Minister of Social Security had been scheduled for this Thursday afternoon, José Luis Escrivá, which has been canceled. The UGT unions and Workers’ Commissions also expressed, through the mouths of their general secretaries, that this change of scenery did nothing to help social dialogue.

“Outrageous contempt”

This very morning, the CEOE president, José Antonio Garamendi, had already expressed its outrage at the agreement in a joint statement together with Cepyme: both organizations stated that the agreement represented “an outrageous contempt for social dialogue, which they dynamited; to the role that the Constitution itself it grants to the social agents and, in this sense, to the State institutions themselves at the most delicate moment of the Spanish economy and, therefore, when this dialogue becomes more necessary ».

Both organizations of large and medium-sized companies confronted the agreement “with full force” and pointed out that this turn in the Executive was going to have for sure «some untold negative consequences»In the Spanish economy and in its business confidence, which« will have a profoundly negative impact on employment ».