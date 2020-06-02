The CEOE President, Antonio Garamendi, has claimed that it is necessary to be “very hard” in the face of possible “abuses” that are committed in the requests of the vital minimum income approved by the Government of Pedro Sánchez. He said that it is a measure that they have not “refused” but that they consider should have been “conjunctural”, until the month of December, and “non-structural”.

“It is essential to work on everything that could be to skip the rule, in the approaches of abuse of the measure, there you have to be very hard, because it would help more submerged economy which is a big problem in Spain. But the CEOE has not only not denied it (the minimum vital income) but it seems to us the right thing, “said Garamendi this Tuesday, June 2 in a virtual debate with the auxiliary bishop of Bilbao and the economist, Joseba Segura, organized by the Pablo VI Foundation.

In any case, Garamendi has rejected the approval of a “structural” measure in the “full state of alarm”. In his opinion, a benefit must have been approved on a “conjunctural” basis, until “December” and in January “sit back more calmly” to approve “with consensus” a permanent measure.

It also considers that the minimum vital income must go «employability oriented«. “Not only give fish but give the rod so they can fish,” exemplified the CEOE president.

Although he insisted that “in no case” have they considered “saying no” to this benefit because “the most vulnerable must be helped” and recalled the “Queues of people” at the doors of NGOs such as Cáritas.

The figures dismantle that the minimum vital income is as ambitious as Pablo Iglesias says. The Vice President of the Government said that the vital minimum income Government is the greatest social achievement in recent times. If that were true, one would have to conclude that the rest of the minimum vital incomes already regulated in communities and municipalities are, at least, twice that social achievement.

Because literally the sum of their amounts more than doubles the amount announced by hype and dish by Pablo Iglesias: 7.2 billion among all the aids of this style already in force, compared to 3,000 million of the new national minimum income. To top it all, all those vital territorial minima are prior. Thus the “conquest” of Iglesias remains a false milestone.

A vote buying system

In practice, the Government has set up a vote buying system with its minimum vital income with which it intends to reach 2.3 million people already 850,000 homes. Both the PSOE and Podemos are trying to make it profitable electorally.

The measure approved in the Council of Ministers will not only be granted to people who are truly in a situation of severe poverty, but this income will be compatible with having a job, at least for “some time”, but how much has not been detailed.

As detailed by the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis EscriváAt the subsequent press conference of the Council of Ministers, when an unemployed person finds a job, part of his salary will be temporarily exempt from the benefit calculation.

Specifically, in the case of households in which one of the members already works but the family has recognized the right to this subsidy“For every euro of additional salary a beneficiary earns, his Minimum Living Income will be reduced by a lower amount.”

Vice President Iglesias exemplified it as follows: if someone who is collecting the minimum vital income manages to earn 100 euros more per month, “they would not subtract 100 euros from the benefit, but rather less.”

If a person receiving this benefit increases his income from work, a part of that income will not count towards the benefit calculation.

Pablo Iglesias’ argument to justify that he can continue to receive part of the subsidy even if he works is the following: avoid “the situation in which someone is forced to choose between a job and accept a social benefit.”

How is the new benefit created by the Government?

The Minimum Life Income sets a minimum guaranteed income threshold for each type of household, depending on the number of members, which starts from 461.5 euros per month in twelve payments for a single adult, the equivalent of a non-contributory pension.

The maximum It will be 1,015.3 euros per month in twelve payments for families of 2 adults with 3 children or 3 adults with 2 children, among others, while an additional supplement for single parent situations is set at 100 euros.

It can be requested from June 15 and all applications that are made from that moment until September 15 will be charged retroactively from June 1, although next month will begin to pay ex officio to all people who are already receiving a child benefit.

They can request the benefit all people between 23 and 65 years old, or from 18 years if there are dependent children, who have had at least one year of legal residence in Spain. The minimum income will cover the difference between the existing income in each household (including wages) and the threshold set for that type of household.

The measure establishes a equity limit to access the benefit which increases according to the number of people in the coexistence unit and part of 16,614 euros of net worth for a person living alone, up to a maximum of 43,396 euros.

Potential beneficiaries will have to apply for the subsidy preferably through the electronic headquarters of Social Security.