In a statement released Wednesday night, the CEOE and Cepyme employers they rejected “with complete emptiness” the agreement reached between the PSOE coalition and Unidas Podemos and EH Bildu for repeal the labor reform in exchange for their support for the last of the extensions of the alarm state. A pact then lowered by the PSOE to the initial commitment to repeal the “most harmful aspects” of it.

“This pact supposes a outrageous contempt social dialogue, dynamite; to the role that the Constitution itself grants to the social agents and, in this sense, to the State institutions themselves in the most delicate moment of the Spanish economy and, therefore, when this dialogue becomes more necessary “, both business organizations affirmed .

And they added: “So much so, that it also disregards the recommendations issued this Wednesday by the European Commission, in which it raises the need to base the recovery in the medium term on measures to support employment taken in agreement with the social partners, such as the flexibility of working conditions “.

To finish, they branded the pact reached as “capital irresponsibility” that “will have incalculable negative consequences on the Spanish economy and on business confidence, both nationally and internationally, which will have a profoundly negative impact on employment.”

At this time, in which the Government itself deals with employers and unions with flexibility measures in the workplace to guarantee the subsistence of thousands of companies and millions of jobs, in the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, it is totally inconsistent and On the contrary, sign an agreement to step back and increase rigidity in the labor market.

In this way, all efforts made through the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), will hibernate the workforce and safeguard millions of jobs.

