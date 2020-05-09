By blending government posts with names indicated by the Centrão, President Jair Bolsonaro will be able to leave a budget of up to R $ 78.1 billion under the control of politicians in that bloc.

This week, political godchildren of deputies from Progressives and Republicans have already taken charge of the National Department for Works Against Drought (Dnocs) and the Mobility Secretariat of the Ministry of Regional Development. Previously demonized by Bolsonaro himself and his supporters, Centrão has always been classified as physiological and includes acronyms such as the former PP, which had the largest number of investigated in Operation Lava Jato.

Appointments are still expected at strategic posts, such as the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) and the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit). Dnocs has always been highly coveted for being responsible for works to combat drought in needy regions of the Northeast. The power to decide where and when the money is invested becomes an electoral asset for politicians in the region, especially in a year of municipal disputes like this.

Since Wednesday, Dnocs has been led by Fernando Leão, a godson of deputy Sebastião Oliveira (PL-PE). The position was handed over to Progressistas (former PP) of deputy Arthur Lira (AL). But, in search of support for his candidacy for the presidency of the Chamber, in 2021, Lira passed the choice on to Oliveira, who, in turn, is packed for Avante.

Leão was raised from the Procon de Pernambuco manager to the head of a department with a budget of R $ 1.09 billion, of which R $ 265 million is free for works. Wanted, he did not want to manifest.

By way of comparison, the total of R $ 78.1 billion that may remain in the hands of Centrão will be greater than what most governors have available – it only loses to the budgets of São Paulo, Rio and Minas Gerais. The amount takes into account what is reserved both for the payment of employees and for the cost of organs, signing contracts, carrying out works and other investments.

The account, however, does not consider positions in the structure of ministries, such as the Mobility Secretariat of the Ministry of Regional Development, delivered yesterday to Tiago Pontes de Queiroz, nominated by the Republicans, who is chaired by deputy Marcos Pereira (SP). In this case, the secretary is responsible for defining public policies in the area, but the resource is linked to the portfolio, commanded by Rogério Marinho.

The government agreed to negotiate with Centrão in exchange for support amid the crisis accentuated by the resignation of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro. The charges of interference made by the former Lava Jato judge led the opposition to speak about CPIs and the impeachment process against Bolsonaro. Until then disinterested in forming a solid base in Congress, the president started to turn to Centrão in search of “armor”.

In the assessment of bloc leaders, support for Planalto will depend on the concessions made by Bolsonaro. At least nine departments, offices and public companies appear in the conversations. Members of Centrão, however, say there is nothing wrong with the indications, which, according to them, are technical.

Linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC), the National Education Development Fund (FNDE), with a budget of R $ 29.4 billion, is one of the objects of desire of the bloc. It was through him that the MEC hired a company to supply school kits that, according to the Public Ministry, is involved in a diversion scheme of R $ 134.2 million in Paraíba.

Bank

Bolsonaro has already told allies that he does not intend to hand over public banks to politicians to contain criticism of “take it, give it”. But there is pressure for Banco do Nordeste to be taken to the negotiating table and handed over to the PL. The Constitutional Financing Fund for the Northeast, managed by the institution, has R $ 29.3 billion for investments in the nine states of the region and in the north of Espírito Santo and Minas.

Another lot that attracts Centrão – a group that also houses DEM, Solidariedade, PSD and PTB – is in the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit). With a budget of R $ 8.4 billion, the agency is responsible for carrying out works on federal highways. On the block’s radar are still less known, but equally billionaire structures. This is the case of directors of the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf). The company is responsible for irrigation works and has a budget of R $ 1.5 billion.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

