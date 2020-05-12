The newest ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, the party block called Centrão wants a more “spending” government and promises to pressure the economic team to open the coffers through proposals in Congress. The political wing of the government recognizes that it will need to wave and grant victories to parliamentarians to consolidate the alliance.

The order so far, however, is to avoid a “radical flexibilization” that calls into question the liberal and austerity agenda of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. A “wooden horse” in the economy at the moment could mean Guedes’ landing, which would only scratch the image of the Bolsonaro government while the president still seeks to survive the economic and political crises triggered by the new coronavirus pandemic and the accusations of attempted interference in the Federal Police.

In the past few weeks, Guedes has received public support from the president on different occasions after he became a target of “friendly fire” for insisting on the discourse of maintaining fiscal adjustment policy in the post-crisis phase. But Centrão, strengthened by Bolsonaro, who needs the support of the group to escape an eventual impeachment process, must continue to seek approval of measures of interest to him in Congress, even if it means entering into a clash with Guedes.

Technicians in the economic area recognize that Centrão’s entry into the government base may end up opening the gate for expenses that, in theory, would not even fit in the budget. Some focuses of action by the block of parties have been the attempts to make R $ 600 emergency assistance permanent to informal and to increase the amount of the benefit paid to employees with a formal contract affected by reduced working hours and wages or suspension of contracts.

Guedes, in turn, again approached the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), with whom he had broken up due to differences in the vote on the project to help states and municipalities. Although the government has changed its relationship with the Legislative, replacing the negotiation mediated by the presidents of the Legislative with a retail conversation with Centrão’s parliamentarians, the understanding is that Maia still “has her pen in hand” to define the voting agenda and, therefore, it is who dictates the rules.

A first rehearsal of the friction between the orientation of the political wing and the economic team was the endorsement given by the leader of the government in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), to an amendment that shielded categories of employees from the ban to salary readjustments in the coming years. years as a counterpart to help states and municipalities. The vote contradicted Guedes, but, according to the deputy, the order came from Bolsonaro. “I am the leader of the government and not the leader of any ministry,” he warned.

After the episode, Guedes defended the veto in an interview with the president, who, when confronted, endorsed the minister’s position. Congress, however, is already talking about overturning the veto on salary increases for civil servants. The perfect scenario for Bolsonaro: the president pleases Guedes with the veto and, behind the scenes, encourages Centrão to overturn his decision.

In the Chamber, the bench in the Northeast – which brings together leaders from the Centrão – is one of the most engaged in making the R $ 600 emergency aid a permanent policy. Bloc parties are also receiving reports of important provisional measures, such as the one that grants credit to companies and the one that reduces the S system rates.

Salary

Congressional technicians recall that the MP that sets the new minimum wage at R $ 1,045 is still pending in Congress and can be used by the parties as a bargaining chip. The president of Solidariedade, deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva (SP), Paulinho da Força, presented an amendment that intends to guarantee a real increase to the national floor this year. According to the proposal, the value would rise about R $ 11 more than the current one, which represents more than R $ 3.3 billion this year alone. If the economic team perceives a real risk of approval, a breach can be opened for negotiations and bargains.

Another focus of tension should be the so-called Pro-Brazil Plan to resume the economy after the pandemic. A focus of disagreement between Guedes and the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, the plan should become a source of pressure from the bloc on the economic team. According to sources heard by the report, Centrão’s vision is much more aligned with that of Marinho, who wants to boost the resumption with works paid for with public money, than that of Guedes, who defends privatizations and concessions, with less investment with Union resources.

Within the government, the defending wing of a Pro-Brazil more endowed with public money even warns that, if President Jair Bolsonaro’s team does not take the reins of this debate, the Centrão will make its own Pro-Brasil Plan. In this situation, the increase in spending could be even more dramatic.

In this new political chess, structural reforms may also become more vulnerable to the game of interests. Last Thursday, the mayor himself warned of the risk. “We have a lot of support for tax reform and we are going to evaluate how to introduce the reform of goods and services so that it does not benefit sectors that have been most affected. The crisis cannot be used to guarantee permanent benefits,” said Maia.

TRF-6

The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), should include on the agenda this Wednesday the vote on a project that creates the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region, in Minas Gerais. The text is authored by the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), João Otávio de Noronha, and although it has been in progress since 2019, the Centrão decided that it should be included in the list of proposals that the House needs to analyze primarily in the midst of the pandemic.

Noronha’s proposal may be one of the only unrelated to the topic to be discussed by deputies. The magistrate met with parliamentarians last week and asked them to convince Maia. Estadão found that the pressure comes from members of Centrão de Minas, but the lobby gained support from Planalto.

Bolsonaro has already said publicly that he “loves” the president of the STJ. “I confess that the first time I saw him was love at first sight,” said the president on April 29.

Last week, Noronha overturned decisions of the first and second instances and released the president from presenting, for the time being, to the Court his examination to certify whether he was infected with the new coronavirus in an action brought by Estadão. The newspaper appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

Sought, Noronha said he considered the project “very opportune”. “It improves the structure of justice to be able to face the legal issues brought about as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

The vice-president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), said that “there is a commitment with Maia to guide” the project. Asked about the reason for authorizing another court in the country at this moment, he replied that there will be no increase in expenses. A study by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) disputes. An analysis of the agency made in 2013 points out that it would take R $ 272 million (in values ​​at the time) to create a court in Minas. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

