BRASILIA – O Centrão will charge an ever higher bill from President Jair Bolsonaro. Now, the informal bloc of parties looks at the map of nominations agreed with Minister Onyx Lorenzoni at a time when the current holder of Citizenship was still head of the Casa Civil. For example, the commands of the Port of Santos, from the National Health Foundation (Funasa) and even the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications.

Centrão expands ‘bill’ to bar Bolsonaro’s impeachment requests

Photo: Carolina Antunes / PR / BBC News Brasil

In an attempt to build a parliamentary base in Congress, the Planalto Palace promises to unlock nominations that have not left the paper. After the crisis that worsened with the departure of Sérgio Moro from the Ministry of Justice, the government is betting on Centrão to block impeachment requests against Bolsonaro.

As the State, the president decided to keep command of the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf) with the DEM, but it will divide the directorships of the state company among other Centrão parties. The company is one of the most coveted in the Northeast, especially in an election year like this, as it is responsible for carrying out infrastructure works in needy regions.

After trying to isolate the DEM from the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (RJ), with whom he lives at odds, Bolsonaro tries to build bridges with the party. This Monday, 27, Maia said that before talking about impeachment, it is necessary to be “cautious and balanced”. Maia made a point of highlighting that “at this moment” the Chamber is focused on the discussion about facing the new coronavirus.

“When you deal with an issue like impeachment, I am the judge. It is an issue that we have to take care of because the accommodation and the haste, in these matters, will help the coronavirus issue, which is already very serious, to win even more serious contours in the life of society “, said the mayor.

For the president of Solidariedade, deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva, the Paulinho da Força (SP), it is not time to enter the government. “I was offered the command of the Port of Santos, but I will not accept it,” said Paulinho.

In this dispute for positions, the chair of Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications, also entered the game. O state found that, in addition to parties like the PSD, chaired by Gilberto Kassab, Bolsonaro’s evangelical base would also like to indicate a name to resolve radio and TV issues. Kassab was minister of the portfolio under Michel Temer.

Currently, he has an ally in the Civil House of the João Doria government, in São Paulo, but he is estranged from the toucan.

Marcos Pontes denied that he is leaving Communications. “Don’t believe anything you are reading or seeing out there. There are people with the intention of creating intrigue and destabilizing each other. I am 100% #FechadoComBolsonaro”, he wrote, mentioning the series of “space elbows”.

Amendments and the ‘talent bank’ for second and third tiers



In February last year, when he was still the head of the Civil House, Onyx Lorenzoni met with leaders of the Chamber to discuss parliamentary amendments and positions. The promise was that the functions would be distributed according to state benches.

In the following months, a list, known as “talent bank”, circulated through Congress, with vacancies to be filled in the second and third tiers. “Tucanaram o patronamento”, at the time mocked Senator Major Olímpio (PSÇ-SP), in a reference to the “talent bank”.

In practice, the filling of positions was brokered by Congresswoman Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP), then leader of the government in Congress and today one of Bolsonaro’s main opponents, so much so that she filed an impeachment request against him.

Now, with Onyx in the Ministry of Citizenship, Bolsonaro is trying to resume some of these promises as a bargaining chip for building a support base in Congress, shielding himself from any process to get him out of office.

The distribution of superintendencies from the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), from Funasa, from the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) and from the National Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan) was also resumed.

Without support in Congress, Bolsonaro changed the model of political articulation adopted so far and began to stroke Centrão, whom he always branded as “old politics”, in exchange for votes. The “take it, give it” map is not yet completely closed, but negotiations have advanced a lot.

The PP of Senator Ciro Nogueira and Deputy Arthur Lira (AL), for example, will now be in charge of the National Department of Works against Drought (Dncos) and the presidency of the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), in addition to a Codevasf board.

At the other end, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto, in turn, will have control of Banco do Nordeste and the National Health Surveillance Secretariat, a position that formulates strategies to fight the coronavirus. The Republicans of the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira, should occupy a secretariat in the Ministry of Regional Development.

