The allied parties of President Jair Bolsonaro and the acronyms of the informal bloc known as Centrão have avoided taking a position on proposals to combat coronavirus on their social networks and prioritize the focus on the economic agenda. Meanwhile, opposition legends have used the pandemic to coordinately defend Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

These are some of the study conclusions of the Party Transparency and the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) on how the 33 political parties and the Alliance for Brazil, which Bolsonaro intends to create are positioning themselves on the internet in relation to the covid-19 pandemic.

3,234 publications of acronyms were collected in Facebook until last Sunday, 17, most recent update of the study, in which 179 themes were identified on which the acronyms were positioned, such as postponement of municipal elections and ENEM, emergency basic income, until the resignations of ex-ministers of Health Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich. The study takes into account the positions and proposals of the acronyms, without considering posts as reproductions of news without value judgment, polls and disclosure of measures adopted by affiliates who exercise mandates such as state or municipal governments.

O Centrão, whom President Bolsonaro has approached in recent weeks, offering government positions in exchange for support in Congress, have invested little in the coronavirus theme on their social networks. The PL is also on the list of parties that left the matter aside, while the PP and Solidarity prioritized the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

PTB published that “we need jobs and the functioning of companies” and, in quotes from the president of the acronym, Roberto Jefferson, called the coronavirus “Chinese flu”.

Departed by ex-minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the DEM drastically reduced the number of posts after his affiliate left the Health portfolio. PRTB, by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, also ignored the coronavirus.

“It is noteworthy the focus on the economic agenda and the small number of posts and demonstrations. Almost a silence of the parties”, analyzes Marcelo Issa, executive director of Transparência Partidária. “It is a posture of avoiding the agenda (coronavirus), avoiding entering into disputed narratives.”

Four left-wing parties are among the five that have published the most opinions and proposals on covid-19, according to the study: PSOL (45), PSB (42), PCdoB (36) and PT (28). The fifth acronym on the list is the PSL, Bolsonaro’s ex-party, with 21 publications, including the defense of social isolation and the defense of policies recommended by the WHO.

There is an indication of harmony between the acronyms of left and center-left, which attempt to score digital “movements” in a unified way. A few days ago, PDT, PSB, Rede and PV launched the “Windows for democracy”, who defends Bolsonaro’s impeachment. “There have been attempts to articulate leftist parties to defend proposals in a punctual way. This is not the case among the acronyms on the right,” says Marcelo Issa, executive director of Transparência Partidária.

DEFENDED MEASURES

Eighteen parties defend the social isolation policy and 12 were in favor of mass testing of the population. These are the measures that received the most support from parties, according to the study. Following are the basic emergency income (11), the taxation of large fortunes (10), the project that provides for financial assistance from the Union to states, municipalities and the Federal District (10), until the removal of the President of the Republic (10 ).

“The parties should be as clear as possible in their proposals to combat the pandemic so that the population and its voters have a vision of what is being done and what can be done to mitigate this crisis”, says Reinaldo Chagas, coordinator of Abraji projects.

ALLIANCE PREPARES CARTRIDGE AFTER IRONIZING VIRUSES

Party that President Jair Bolsonaro tries to get off the ground, Aliança pelo Brasil will release, in the coming days, a booklet with tips on prevention against the coronavirus that ignores the guidelines of social isolation, frequently criticized by the president, although they are pointed out by the World Organization (WHO) as a way to prevent the proliferation of covid-19. The material of the acronym in formation will be posted on social networks.

In February, Aliança mocked the virus by calling it “caronavirus”, no explanations. It was the only mention of the party creating the pandemic. “The business was not as heavy as it is now (when the joke was published). Our job now is to use our audience to help people learn about how to protect themselves from the coronavirus,” says Aliança marketer Sérgio Lima. Asked if the booklet would talk about social isolation, he said the idea is not to enter into policy debates. “It’s the president’s party, but government is government and party is party. We don’t get into government debates.”

