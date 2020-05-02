© Provided by .

New York Central Park field hospital to be dismantled due to drop in covid-19 cases

An emergency hospital set up in Central Park in New York due to the coronavirus will close in about two weeks, when it finishes treating the last patients admitted there, the Christian group that directs it announced this Sunday, due to the decrease in cases in the city ​​that was the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

A dozen tents, with fans, were erected in the park in front of Mount Sinai Hospital in late March, when the hospital capacity of the Big Apple was overwhelmed by the health emergency.

Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization based in the United States, said in a statement that the field hospital treated 191 infected with coronavirus and that from Monday it will stop receiving new patients.

He explained that it will take him about two weeks to finish treating the last patients he houses before decontaminating and dismantling the tents.

“This marks a significant turning point in the coronavirus epidemic in New York because it means that the number of cases is declining to the point that the local health system will be able to meet the needs,” he added.

The field hospital caused controversy after LGTB groups denounced that their staff asked to sign a “declaration of faith” that stressed that marriage can only take place between a man and a woman.

The dismantling announcement comes after the USNS Comfort hospital ship left New York on Thursday. Both were part of the massive operation to double beds in New York state, bringing them to 110,000.

That operation included setting up field hospitals at the Javits Convention Cebter and at the US Open tennis tournament venue.

But hospitalizations have been less than projected due to the city closing for weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The hospital set up at the Javits Convention Center is expected to close next week.

Cuomo announced Saturday that 299 New Yorkers died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a number just slightly higher than the 289 recorded the previous day.

He added that hospitalizations and intubations continued to decline.

Cuomo is expected to extend the containment this week until after May 15 for heavily affected areas of the state.

The coronavirus caused nearly 19,000 deaths in New York State.

More on MSN:

US investigates University of Texas relationship with laboratory in Wuhan city, where coronavirus cases started

“We gave everything for that work, the company turned its back on us in the pandemic,” lament employees of a meat plant in Texas

Many states in the US do not meet testing standards