The coronavirus crisis has disrupted all television grills, making bobbin lace for continue offering their spaces without being forced to paralyze their broadcasts despite not being able to continue with the recordings. For this reason, there were series that shortened their duration, such as the case of ‘Serve and protect’ and ‘Acacias 38’, thus ensuring that they would have emissions for twice as many days.

Now that the recordings of almost all the series have been resumed, the three daily newspapers of Televisión Española have returned to the fray. This has made ‘Acacias 38’ has generated new content to spare to resume the entire chapter broadcast, after months broadcasting only half, as if he continues to do the series from the Southern District police station.

By prolonging ‘Acacias 38’ and not wanting to do without any of the other spaces that make up the afternoon strip of public television, it has been chosen to compensate for this schedule by now reducing the duration of the ‘Central Market’ chapters, which will continue to start at its usual time, but end earlier. However, this measure will not be permanent and warn that fans can be « calm because we are working hard to have new chapters and to return to normal as soon as possible. »

Hello #mercaders! ?? We inform you that, from now on, we will issue half a chapter of @MCentraltve. Quiet @ s because we are working hard to have new chapters and be able to return to normal as soon as possible ???? Will you join us this afternoon with # MercadoCentral182 part 1? pic.twitter.com/ClIs2wEUgv – Central Market (@MCentraltve) June 15, 2020

The new afternoons of Spanish Television

Since Monday, June 15, the afternoons of La 1 are slightly altered in favor of fans of the historical series and against followers of the market. Now, ‘Mercado central’ starts at 16:30 and ends at 16:55, which is when ‘Serve and protect’ begins. The latter continues with its half chapter ending at 17:20 to start ‘Acacias 38’, with its entire chapter ending at 18:15. Then, the afternoon of La 1 maintains its usual schedule with ‘El cazador’ (at 18:15), ‘España directo’ (at 19:05) and ‘Aqui la Tierra’ (at 20:30).