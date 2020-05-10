Eduardo Bulfoni, president of Central Córdoba de Rosario, broke the silence amid the accusations and defended himself against criticism that the club received for Trinche Carlovich’s funeral. About a thousand people approached the Gabino Sosa stadium to bid farewell to their idol in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine.

“If they call us for this it would be a total shame. Instead of criticizing us, they should thank us for what happened. Look if thousands went to the cemetery? It would have been a disaster“, said the president of the Rosario club, in dialogue with La Capital.

And in the same vein, Bulfoni explained how the decision was made to open the stadium: “On Friday they were around the stadium. The stadium was open and people started to arrive. Everyone was in the corresponding chinstrap and even tried to respect the distance. Once the body arrived, it was no more than ten minutes that the fans were there, “he added.

As for the investigation into the murder, Judge Alejandro Negroni ordered preventive and effective detention for the accused for the murder. Juan Ángel Maidana, 32, was charged with the crime of robbery followed by death as author and in consummate degree.

According to what the investigation details, the accused intercepts and pounces on the victim Tomás Felipe Carlovich, who was on board his bicycle on public roads, causing him to fall from the bicycle on the road and try to recover the road. At that moment, the accused pushes him back down, hitting his head hard against the asphalt. Two days after the assault, the Trinche died in the Eva Perón hospital due to the trauma caused.

.