“Central banks will have bitcoins on their balance sheets”

Fintech Bitpanda just became the new european tech unicorn. The Vienna-based cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform has closed a financing round that has raised its valuation as a company to $ 1.2 billion.

In full rush for bitcoin, fintech has achieved raise financing for 222 million euros only in the last six months. In addition, it has increased its client payroll to more than two million active accounts. An outbreak of which the co-founder and co-CEO of Bitpanda, Eric Demuth, chat with Invertia.

The Austrian entrepreneur shares with this portal the company expansion plans, his view on the recent cryptocurrency investment boom, and the insistent warnings from different supervisory bodies. He even throws his own forecast on the bitcoin price evolution.

-The first question is unavoidable: What differentiates the latest bitcoin price rises from previous ones?

The big difference is that now we all have more information. In recent years, bitcoin has become a great asset to put in all wallets, since it has no correlation with any other. Personally, I see it as the gold of the digital generations.

Every time there is an innovation, the first to move are always American technology

It is true that it is somewhat more volatile than gold because there is not so much money invested. However, the more money in, the less volatility there will be. It is a long-term investment that now has more regulation, so it has become a more serious issue than allows more good system players to establish themselves with your investments, such as funds and innovative companies.

In any case, whenever there is an innovation, the first to move are always American technology. Before anyone. Then the others follow, starting with the rest of the US market and, two years later, the Europeans are still. The adoption continues and I really think that even central banks will have bitcoin on their balance sheets for years to come.

-Have you pointed out that it is a great asset for all portfolios, but also for small investors?

Of course, because you can have a small fraction of bitcoin … from a fraction of a cent. The system is comparable to gold, but no need to buy a kilo to access the lowest commissions. While if you buy a gram of gold the rates can reach 50%, with bitcoin it is seen that all things that have value can be digitized so that everyone can participate, not just the rich.

-Do you foresee that large investors will continue to arrive in bitcoin soon?

Managers and companies already started buying and communicating it last year. Also thanks to greater regulation. There are two parts here: an institutional part of which technological and funds with different interests and another is that of retailers. The difference is that in bitcoin, small ones can get the same treatment as big investors and it is the first time that this has happened in finance, which is a big change.

Next month we are going to launch the investment in shares. Also in Spain

Also, I believe that, henceforth, people will continue to take more care of their personal finances, she will read more news and do more for herself with her money. You will no longer just give it to someone who will be selling you what is good for you.

-So, do the warnings that regulators are launching against investing in cryptocurrencies make sense?

You have to differentiate. The absolute critics Those who say that bitcoin is bad are wrong, but that is not what they usually say, but they show fear. Because, good regulation will help all parties, will give more control to the supervisor and companies that defraud will disappear.

In countries where regulation has been earlier, everyone has been a winner. Bitcoin has grown with regulation instead of disappearing, since that allows the big players to join in, the money from the big investors can enter and so on.

-Now that Europe is making progress in this line, will more players join in Europe?

As I said before, the US is always leading the way in innovation and Europeans don’t start looking at it until years later. Start looking means hire people, do research, set up infrastructures …

With this evolution, I am convinced that in the next 12 or 24 months we will see in Europe the development that we now see in the US. Because, we are developing new products, to anticipate what is to come, because I am pretty sure this is what is going to happen.

-So how do you plan to expand?

We are currently active in more than seven countries, with Spain, France, Italy and Turkey among the most recent. What’s more, we are starting in poland. In these markets we still have a lot to do, also in education, but we plan to arrive in Portugal in May. In any case, those in which we are at the moment are the big markets of Europe.

-With regard to Spain, it is about ten months after your arrival. Have Bitpanda’s plans for the country been fulfilled in this time?

Actually, the Spanish market has done very well. I think that, of all the new markets we have reached, Spain is the one that is providing the best results. That is why we have also just announced the opening of offices in Madrid and Barcelona.

In my opinion, I consider that it is also because there is high demand and little supply to fill this need. People want to invest in Spanish digital assets, not in English … They are risking their money and they want to be comfortable. For all this is why we have grown a lot.

-What part has to do with the growing fever for cryptocurrencies?

I think that the demand is high in these European countries, but that on the other side there were not many great players who, like us, focus on the Spanish market, in Spanish and with a wide variety of cryptocurrencies and assets. It is a determined and lasting commitment on our part.

-Because of the language issue that you have highlighted, are you considering a possible jump to Latin America?

Everything is possible … Honestly, it’s an open question. The truth is that a lot is happening every month. Looking ahead to the next semester, we have a lot to do in the European market, the development of which we will continue to promote until 2022.

As for the industry’s development potential, do the cryptocurrency statements of Tesla founder Elon Musk help this?

Again, it must be said that they have more effect in the US than in Europe. There are also many recognized sports professionals that they are investing in bitcoin and they say so, without being advertising campaigns of any firm.

As a global public figure, Musk is helping more than anything else. Although he likes to be funny and jokes, it helps getting people to look at cryptocurrencies for the first time. To ask themselves: “Oh, wait, the richest man in the world is here… I would have to look at him!”

-And when you talk about dogecoin, is it noticeable in the platform’s figures?

Yes, we have seen interest in this cryptocurrency grow a lot. So much so that it is currently one of the four main of which are traded on our platform.

-In Bitpanda they also offer gold and silver. Why these more traditional assets?

The truth is that younger generations prefer cryptocurrencies and digital assets. At Bitpanda we are the only ones where you can buy physical gold in fractions. That is, you can buy gold from two euros and with the same commissions as if you invest a million.

I think considering six-digit prices for bitcoin is not at all surreal.

In my opinion, it is also a good portfolio diversifier for cryptocurrency investors.

-Are commissions a key issue at this time of struggle to achieve ultra-low costs?

Commissions are not important if it is a few thousandths of difference. The differential issue is to start from a completely different development from all of the above. Before, you would go to your banking advisor and they would give you the worst product in the world, because everyone earned from it and they only sold their own products … often the most inefficient. Now, it is the people who directly demand ETFs, cryptocurrencies and fractional shares. The traditional job of consultants will disappear in about 20 years.

-You have spoken of changes in investment trends. One of them is indexing. What balance do you make of the launch of your three cryptocurrency indices?

Very positive, because many people want to join, but cannot afford the time necessary to follow the sector and its evolution. The indices that we have designed can be similar to an ETF because they are a basket of assets that allow you to access this universe and not miss anything … For all this they are growing every day.

In addition, they have become a way for many clients to establish a savings plan, since they are more and more those who make periodic contributions from time to time. Trading in the short term can be very complicated and dangerous, compared to what these indices allow to be there and participate in a more relaxed way.

-Do you foresee the launch of Bitpanda to Go -cards exchangeable for cryptocurrencies- in the Spanish market?

I’m not sure that the future of cryptocurrencies goes through this product. Although it is a good way to get in touch with different people in everyday places like a supermarket and it is very easy to find partners for your marketing, I don’t think it is the best way for clients. If it is not a significant balance, it is crazy to assume its costs, so I prefer other routes for our business and our clients.

Before you went to your bank advisor and he put you the worst product in the world, his job will disappear in about 20 years

-Is the incorporation of any other asset to your catalog planned?

Next month we will launch investment in stocks. Also in Spain. This decision is in line with our goal of being the reference platform for investors in everything they want to do with their money. Without intermediaries.

-Will they be local shares or large international listed ones?

We have not yet finished determining what it will be like or what actions will be available at first. Our objective is give access to good deeds. I hope to have more information very soon.

– Looking ahead, any personal forecast for the evolution of bitcoin?

I insist on what I said before: bitcoin will become the gold of the digital generation. With this premise, I think considering six-digit prices is not at all surreal.