Central banks take charge of the recovery and fine-tune their monetary strategies

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is considering establishing a model that facilitates the digital currency reserves of financial institutions and Europe implements a new fiscal era, with the largest joint debt issuance in the history of the community club, with the ECB rebuilding its monetary policy in a context of low inflation and appreciation of the euro.

After the prolongation, in the case of the United States and Japan, or the execution – in almost all of the rest of the industrialized powers – of the fiscal stimulus programs to spur the economies, the central banks began to take positions of attack. In order to consolidate the take-off of the activity. And without any signs of dismantling its huge plans to purchase sovereign and corporate debt. At least in the medium term. The detonator of economic dynamism has issued since the second quarter – even in the first part of the year in the American GDP – enough signs that the beginning of the post-Covid business cycle has been consummated. The inflationary vestiges in the US – within the field of market prospects; that is, predictions of price escalation in the medium term – they are another button to show that the take-off has enough propulsion to launch global activity to 5.8% in 2021, the highest growth rate of the world economy in more than five decades, according to the latest OECD predictions, from where they have just revised upwards – from the 4.2% forecast in December – their auguries for the current year.

In this context, the US Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve President, Janet Yellen, has shed light on the current situation. In an interview with Bloomberg after the G-7 summit in which an “international tax minimum” of 15% was imposed on multinationals, the current head of US economic policy defended that the budget prepared by the White House, that contains 4 trillion dollars in expenses, and that adds to the fiscal arsenal built by the four stimulus plans that have been approved since the beginning of the health crisis – and that, together, exceed 5 trillion dollars, more than triple of what was deployed by Washington during the 2008 credit crunch – will generate inflation. But that -for the moment- is due to transitory anomalies, due to the greater purchasing power of aid to households and investment facilities to companies. And that, in any case, it will turn out to be, if it is confirmed that the trend turns into continued price pressures, a “plus” with which the Fed will be able to end the exceptional stage of interest rates close to zero.

Yellen’s words coincide, at least currently, with the diagnosis of his successor at the head of the Federal Reserve. Jerome Powell’s message is that prices will not be an obstacle to raising the price of money until economic vigor and job creation in the largest global market have taken hold. The Fed’s buried but revealed intention to postpone the bullish run until early 2023 may not become a reality. But he shares Yellen’s vision that the US will give itself a long year of margin until it verifies that its economic cycle is on track with the stimuli deployed – budgetary, fiscal and in terms of infrastructure – before moving forward. “If the need to raise interest rates is confirmed, it will be a revelation of satisfaction for society and the Fed”. Because – explains the Secretary of the Treasury – “there will be a return to a climate of normalization in interest rates” and it will be a vestige that the recovery has taken hold. The debate around inflation has centered US economic analysis in the last two months. Yellen, at the London meeting of the G-7 wanted to point out that the temporary rise in prices is due to the resumption of value chains broken by the epidemic and the resurgence of spending in the reopening of the economy. Detractors of the White House’s economic policy argue that inflation is the result of the billionaire aid programs released by the Biden Administration, which will add $ 400 billion annually in disbursements. “The sudden rebound in the CPI will fade next year,” Yellen ventured.

Consumer prices grew 4.2% in year-on-year terms in April and the Fed assured its willingness not to “make substantial progress” in its asset purchase plan – of 120,000 million dollars a month – until the trajectory of the inflation and employment. Powell, furthermore, showed confidence that investors will not abandon their support for the US economy. And it affected that the moment to move interest rates will be throughout 2023. In May, the unemployment rate fell to 5.8%. While Yellen specified that the next federal disbursements “should not be considered stimuli, but investments that the American GDP needs to face investments that intensify and prolong the dynamism of the activity.”

The monetary debate in the US coincides with another major maneuver in the UK. Because its supervisory body, the Bank of England (BoE) shuffles implement a system to enhance the digital currency reserves of commercial banking institutions. To meet the increasing demand of customers for deposits with records under telematic mode. The British monetary authority, in a discussion paper on this matter, calculates the impact of the introduction of forms of digital payment transfers on the capital markets. And his conclusion is that it would be an “unusually fast” transit, according to his governor, Andrew Bailey. For whom digital currencies “are generating wide acceptance in central banks, governments and the whole of society”, despite being a paradigm shift that requires “a careful analysis prior to its implementation.” But now is the time to “modernize” payment systems. The number two of the BoE, Sir Jon Cunliffe, also predicted in an interview in Sky News that “deposits in digital currencies under official supervision of central banks would flow with intensity in the banking system.” Cunliffe said that the digital pound plan “is still in an experimental phase”, but that “it could operate in a few years.” The study anticipates that bank deposits in digital currency “will help boost economic vigor through a faster, more efficient and cheaper payment structure.” Although it could create certain risks of disruption, albeit minor and short-term, in capital markets that will be diluted immediately, “with their adaptation to new and emerging forms of online payment.” That it will be -explicit- of “extreme speed”.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the start of the Next Generation EU resources for the recovery of the Great Pandemic and the agreement of the G-7 to impose a minimum tax levy for corporations with global repercussions, as well as the issuance of the first debt joint club in its history, to mutualize the joint bill of the health crisis, can precipitate plans of greater economic integration and tax harmonization. One of the shortcomings that the ECB has had to deal with when determining its monetary policy from its very birth certificate, at a clear disadvantage compared to other regulatory bodies that, such as the Fed or the BoE, used homogeneous criteria of fiscal rules , labor and economic nature. The post-Covid business cycle opens up a different scenario in the European monetary union. Towards a greater tax capacity. Due to the communitarianized resources that will be used throughout the current budget seven-year period to consolidate the reactivation -more digital and more sustainable- and transform the growth patterns of its partners towards innovation and energy neutrality. And of a debt issuance process that begins this month and has an initial expiration date at the end of 2026. For a value of 150,000 million dollars each year. In order to finance the cost of the recovery fund in the markets. Through auctions in which 39 European banks are involved. And that some analysts anticipate that it could become the seed of the European Treasury, an institution that was already considered in Maastricht, during the summit that launched the idea of ​​a common European currency, but which has never been able to materialize.

The concerns of the ECB also include handling in the coming months the difficult balance between inflationary outlook and the value of the European currency, which continues to appreciate against the dollar. The first signs of a price rebound in the medium term, in the wake of the incipient economic take-off, are not, for the time being, worrying. Core inflation for monetary partners is still below 1%. Against the rise of 4.2% in the CPI in May in the US. But the general price index – which includes energy and food – is close to the ECB’s statutory limit of 2%. After a decade with no trace of inflation.

To which must be added that, despite OECD predictions that European GDP will grow more than 4% this year, the bloc will not recover its pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2022. It was the essential analytical core of the appointment of the Executive Council of the ECB last Thursday. Along with the debate on financial conditions, the path of the corporate bond purchase system of its stimulus program and, of course, of the path that the euro will take in the foreign exchange markets, which could subtract export capacity from the largest power in world trade. The European currency has settled at its highest value compared to the American greenback in the last three years. And if its value is perpetuated, it could have a direct impact on the consolidation of the activity – if the foreign sector retakes its sales capacity with this competitive disadvantage – the deployment of the 750,000 million euros with which the Next Generation EU has been endowed and in the proper management of interest rates that will have to leave their negative territory and undertake increases that return them to monetary orthodoxy.