Central Bank of Turkey bans the use of bitcoin

Key facts:

The government entity reported that the measure will take effect from April 30, 2021.

The decision comes a few days after the removal of the president of the Central Bank of Turkey.

In the midst of the currency crisis that Turkey has been facing for a few months, the Central Bank of that country decides to ban the use of bictoin (BTC).

The regulation, which contains 6 articles, was published in the Official Gazette of the issuing entity this Friday, April 16, under No. 31456. The document prohibits the use of cryptocurrencies and digital assets to make payments for purchases and services.

The standard says verbatim in its Article 1 that “its purpose is to determine the procedures and principles relating to the non-use of cryptographic assets in payments, the provision of payment services and the direct or indirect use of cryptographic assets in the issuance of money. electronic”.

The foregoing includes the prohibition of its use “in the payment performance of electronic money institutions, to mediate in the platforms that provide trading, storage, transfer or export services related to cryptographic assets or to transfer funds from these platforms.”

The guideline of the Central Bank of Turkey, effective on April 30, 2021, also states in its Article 4 the following:

Payment service providers may not develop business models or provide any services related to those business models. This will prevent cryptographic assets from being used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and in the issuance of electronic money.

The ban adds to the fact that, recently, the president of that nation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, removed the president of the Central Bank of Turkey, Naci Agbal, who was only a few months in office by raising the key interest rate in two points, up to 19%. This, in an attempt to control the high inflation that is registered in that country.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Turkey could decline

The government announcement could stall the cryptocurrency market in Turkey, which has gained momentum in recent months as a host of institutional investors have been joining the global comeback for bitcoin.

The pioneering cryptocurrency gained popularity among Turks amid an economic crisis sparked by the devaluation of the local currency – the lira. According to the study shared by this media, already in 2019 one in five Turks owned or had ever used cryptocurrencies.

More recently, the citizens of that country have been giving higher priority to cryptocurrencies as a store of value. Before the end of March 2021, bitcoin was trading above its market value in that nation, while the local inflation index reached 16% in the third month of the current year.

As CriptoNoticias reported on that occasion, bitcoin was traded in March 2021 for more than $ 60,000 and even up to USD 100,000 (about 700,000 Turkish liras) on the LocalBitcoins trading market in Turkey. In those days, the price of the crypto asset was still below $ 57,000 in the rest of the world.

The decision of the Central Bank is made when many businesses in the country were also beginning to accommodate payments with cryptocurrencies. For example, Royal Motors, which distributes Rolls-Royce cars in Turkey, became the first company of its kind in that nation in accept payments with bitcoins.

BTC trading volumes in Turkey reached 432 billion lira from the beginning of February to March 10, 2021 (about 3.899 million euros), compared to 287 billion lira traded in the same period of 2020, according to data provided by LocalBitcoins Turkey, analyzed by CriptoNoticias.

Cryptocurrency trading volume increased for a year in Turkey. Source: Localbitcoins.

According to some theories, the BTC ban in Turkey would have had to do with the 3.09% correction that bitcoin experienced in the last 24 hours to settle at $ 60,852.

Some economies seek to regulate bitcoin

Although regulations on cryptocurrencies are not yet common, they face a series of controls that want to be imposed in many countries, as noted by Dan Larime, after announcing his decision to resign from the position as CTO of Block.one .

Larime expressed that her concerns revolve around the pressure that regulation is exerting “About a technology that many of us hoped would free us from international banking cartels.”

Turkey is not the only country to ban the use of cryptocurrencies. As this news outlet reported, Nigeria banned BTC transactions last February. For its part, India circulated a bill with similar ban plans last year, which advanced to a regulatory bill this year.

A few months ago, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur, assured that Indian government assesses how to handle cryptocurrency regulation instead of establishing an absolute prohibition. The official clarified that the objective of the National Executive is to stop the illicit cryptocurrency transactions, such as bitcoin, and preventing their use in payments.