Central Bank of the Eastern Caribbean launched digital currency in four countries

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) announced this Wednesday, March 31, the launch of the digital currency DCash, issued by said institution, which will initially circulate in four countries of that Caribbean region: Antigua and Barbuda, Nevis and Saint Lucia, Grenada and Saint Christopher (St Kitts).

ECCB Governor Timothy NJ Antoine held a press conference, in conjunction with Brian Popelka, President of Bitt Inc, the company responsible for the technical implementation of DCash. At the event, Antoine showed real-time transactions with the digital currency, which he rated as the first central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued for a set of countries.

“The DCash Wallet app can provide unbanked residents the opportunity to enroll through the identity verification compliance programs of participating non-bank financial institutions,” Brian Popelka noted during the announcement.

In addition to the integration of DCash into the financial systems of the four pilot countries, the other four countries of the Eastern Caribbean economic area will be added in the next 12 months, the ECCB said in a press release. These are Montserrat, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Anguilla.

DCash is a securely minted digital version of the Eastern Caribbean dollar issued by the ECCB. It offers a safer, faster and cheaper way to pay for goods and services and send EC funds to other DCash users, using a smart device. The ECCB has been working in partnership with Bitt Inc for over two years to develop this digital version of the Eastern Caribbean currency, in an effort to increase the financial inclusion, competitiveness of the people of the Eastern Caribbean Monetary Union. . Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The first launch of a central bank digital currency occurred in October 2020 in the Bahamas, with the Sand Dollar, a fact that was reported by this medium. This CBDC maintains its price parity with the Bahamian dollar. Similar to the launch in the Eastern Caribbean, the goal of the Sand Dollar is “to promote more inclusive access to regulated payments and other financial services for underserved communities and socioeconomic groups.”

Last February, Bermuda piloted a digital version of the Bermudian dollar, as an initial step towards the adoption of blockchain-based payments.