LIMA, Mar 26 (.) – The Central Bank of Peru approved several measures on Thursday to maintain the chain of payments and credits, injecting some 590 million dollars into the financial system, at a time when the coronavirus is hitting the local economy and other places in the world.

The monetary body said in a statement that as of April it will reduce the reserve requirement rate to 9% from 50% for obligations in foreign currency with average terms equal to or less than 2 years with foreign financial entities.

Likewise, in a meeting of the bank’s board of directors, it suspended the additional reserve requirement associated with credit in foreign currency for the rest of the year, he said.

Among other measures, the entity reduced the minimum legal reserve requirement in soles to 4% from 5%; and decreased the minimum current account requirement in soles to 0.75% from 1.0% of total obligations subject to reserve requirements, he added.

The central bank announced last week a reduction in the key interest rate to 1.25% from 2.25%, its lowest level in a decade to mitigate the effects of the virus on the economy of the world’s second largest copper producer.[nL1N2BC2S6]

The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, extended the state of emergency and the nocturnal curfew on Thursday until April 12 to contain the advance of the coronavirus, while the Government readies new measures to mitigate the effects on citizens and the economy of the South American country. [nL1N2BJ23G]

