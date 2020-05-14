The head of Japan’s central bank, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Thursday that he sees no need to deepen interest rates in even more negative territory at the moment, as the central bank’s immediate focus is to inject liquidity into cashless companies and keep stable financial markets.

President of the central bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda. Kyodo Mandatory Credit / via REUTERS

The Bank of Japan uses negative interest on only a small part of deposits that financial institutions leave with the central bank, meaning that “there is still substantial space to further reduce the interest rate,” said Kuroda.

“Right now, I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said, dismissing the need to cut the current short-term rate target of -0.1%.

“The most important thing now is to provide the necessary financing to companies through the banking system and to make financial markets stable,” he said at a seminar organized by the Financial Times, adding that the steps the Central Bank has taken so far have been “sufficient and appropriate “.

Kuroda said Japan’s economy will be “substantially depressed” in the first and second quarters after efforts to contain the pandemic have shaken consumption.

But he said the economy should recover at some point in the second half of this year, as the pandemic’s impact lessens, allowing Japan to avoid returning to deflation.

