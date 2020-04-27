Japan’s central bank expanded monetary stimulus on Monday and promised to buy an unlimited volume of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to overcome the growing economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, which follows a monetary easing just a month ago, leaves the Bank of Japan in line with other major central banks that have adopted unprecedented measures of monetary support in the face of the health crisis.

Central Bank of Japan chairman Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank is ready to do more to combat the impact of the coronavirus, which he said could hurt the global economy more than the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

“The current crisis could have a greater negative impact than the Lehnman shock. The government and the central bank obviously need to work together, particularly at a time like this,” Kuroda said in a press interview.

The central bank also severely cut its economic forecast and estimated that inflation will be well below its 2% target for another three years, suggesting that its focus in the short term will be to fight the crisis.

To ease the tightening of corporate financing, the Bank of Japan will increase the maximum volume of corporate bonds and commercial papers it buys to 20 trillion yuan ($ 186 billion).

The central bank also clarified its commitment to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds by withdrawing the guidance to buy them at an annual rate of 80 trillion yen.

“The Bank of Japan will buy the required amount of government bonds without setting a ceiling” to keep long-term interest rates around the 0% target, the bank said in a statement.

At Monday’s meeting, reduced by one day as a precaution against the pandemic, the Bank of Japan maintained its interest rate targets, as expected.

However, the central bank offered to pay a 0.1% interest rate to financial institutions that access its new loan program to combat the pandemic in an effort to encourage commercial banks and increase lending to affected companies.

