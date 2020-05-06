Germany’s central bank will have to take the lead in convincing officials that the European Central Bank has not exceeded its powers, in order to avoid compromising the ECB’s independence as a eurozone monetary policy authority, three sources said.

Germany’s constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that the ECB must prove within three months that its purchases of € 2 trillion worth of government bonds are proportional, or the Bundesbank will have to leave the stimulus scheme.

As the German BC does most of the security purchases, the determination of Germany’s national court both undermines the ECB’s policies over the past five years and seeks to adopt an unprecedented legal restriction on the institution of the European Union.

Sources with direct knowledge of the authorities’ discussions said that for the ECB to take direct responsibility for responding to the determination, it would effectively be accepting German jurisdiction and could give the impression that it needs Germany’s permission to pursue monetary policy.

This means that it will likely fall to the Bundesbank and its president, Jens Weidmann, to discuss the matter with Angela Merkel’s government and the country’s parliament, the Bundestag. Both were reprimanded by the court for not questioning the ECB’s scheme.

“We see this as something between the court, the Bundesbank, the German government and the Bundestag,” said one of the sources after a discussion within the Governing Council on the decision on Tuesday night.

The ECB and the Bundesbank declined to comment. The German government said it was aware of its responsibilities for European integration and that it will implement the court’s decision in a timely manner.

Proponents of the ECB’s unprecedented stimulus scheme argue that it held the eurozone together after the debt crisis, but critics say it flooded the market with cheap money and encouraged some governments to spend too much.

NO DECISIONS YET

The first problem for the ECB is that the court asked for an explicit justification to demonstrate the need for its government bond purchasing scheme, known as the Public Sector Procurement Program (PSPP).

Doing so would suggest that the bank is taking orders from a national court, which would raise questions about the ECB’s independence in decision-making. This means that the burden of presenting the arguments will fall on the Bundesbank.

“We don’t want to be directly involved, but clearly we can’t leave everything to the Bundesbank either,” a second source told .. “The ECB will have to assist Weidmann with everything we have.”

A third source said that gathering the material required by the court is not seen as a problem, as the ECB can provide several studies justifying both proportionality and necessity.

In a short statement on Tuesday, the ECB said it is aware of the decision and that it remains fully committed to its mandate and the adoption of monetary policy in all eurozone countries.

The sources said that no decision was taken at Tuesday’s meeting on the ECB’s response, but some officials argued that any response, whether from the ECB or the Bundesbank, needs to avoid giving the impression that the authorities are asking for permission, or Germany’s approval for monetary policy.

