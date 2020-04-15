BOGOTÁ, Apr 14 (.) – The Central Bank of Colombia will reduce the amount of money held in reserve by banks within the agency to release additional liquidity to the economy by some 9 trillion pesos (2,325 million dollars) amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus, the entity reported on Tuesday.

With the decision, the bank will lower the so-called bank reserve requirement on checking and savings accounts from April 11 to 8%.

In addition, the reserve requirement on Term Deposit Certificates (CDT) of less than 18 months will be reduced from 4.5% to 3.5%.

“This seeks to stimulate the generation of loans from the economy,” the Central Bank explained in a statement.

This is the most recent in a series of measures adopted by the Central Bank and the Government to guarantee the liquidity necessary for the financial system to irrigate loans to individuals and companies, as well as to increase public spending amid the spread of COVID. -19, which leaves almost 3,000 infected and 127 dead. [nL1N2B60F4] [nL1N2BB04D] [nL1N2BC020] [nL1N2BK223]

On the other hand, the monetary authority authorized the purchase of internal public debt securities TES in the secondary market for up to 2 trillion pesos in the remainder of April.

“This measure seeks to strengthen the liquidity of the public debt market and increase the supply of liquidity,” the bank said.

Additionally, the Central Bank will intervene in the TES forward market to offer coverage against the risk of strong devaluations to the participants in the domestic public debt market and contribute to its stability.

The fourth economy in Latin America points to a decrease of 2.4% this year, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, a more unfavorable figure than the fall of between 1.5% and 2% projected by the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla , but a better performance compared to the expected average for the region.

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra. Edited by Luis Jaime Acosta)