China’s central bank said on Sunday that it would accelerate countercyclical adjustments to support the economy and make monetary policy more flexible to contain financial risks.

The People’s Bank of China ‘s first quarter monetary policy implementation report did not repeat the old promise to avoid a “flood” of stimulus to sustain growth, reinforcing signs of further action.

The long-term stable economic trend remains unchanged, despite the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said.

“But at the moment, the challenges facing China’s economy are unprecedented, we need to fully consider the difficulties, risks and uncertainties,” said the bank.

The central bank also said it will maintain ample liquidity, using aggregate and structural measures, and will continue to deepen interest reforms to help reduce borrowing costs and allocate financial resources more efficiently in the economy.

The central bank will also support the real economy, especially small and medium-sized companies, he said.

“We must deal adequately with the relationship between stabilizing growth, guaranteeing employment, adjusting the structure, preventing risks and controlling inflation,” said the People’s Central Bank of China.

China’s economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, shrinking for the first time since at least 1992, as the coronavirus outbreak paralyzed production and spending.

