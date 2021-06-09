Central Bank of Chile maintains the benchmark interest rate at 0.5%

SANTIAGO, Jun 8 (.) – The Central Bank of Chile on Tuesday maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, in line with expectations, as the country continues its efforts to reactivate the economy while struggling at the same time. against a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank survey of traders last week forecast that Chile’s interest rate, the lowest in a decade, would rise to 0.75% in December and hit 1.5% in 12 months.

(Report by Aislinn Laing; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)