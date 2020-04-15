SANTIAGO, Apr 15 (.) – The Central Bank of Chile agreed on Wednesday to increase the maximum investment limits on alternative assets for most pension funds as it seeks to contain the impact on the economy of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The organism modified the levels from the riskiest bottom A to D, while leaving E, the most conservative, unchanged.

“This decision is based on the objective of promoting the diversification of the FP portfolios, allowing them access to better combinations of risk and return,” the Bank explained.

The measure “is adopted considering that eventual adjustments in the investment funds of the Pension Funds can be carried out without affecting the normal functioning of the financial system,” he added.

Although the legal framework allows the Bank to set limits between 5 and 15% of the value of the fund, “it was decided to keep the limits for the Pension Funds at a level below the maximum level of said range.”

Fund A went from 10 to 13%; B from 8 to 11%; C from 6 to 9% and D from 5 to 6%.

The Unemployment Fund is already at the maximum allowed by law, the agency recalled.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)