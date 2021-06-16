Central Bank of Brazil raises interest rates, withdraws reference to “partial” normalization

SAO PAULO, Jun 16 (.) – Brazil’s central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the third meeting in a row to combat rising inflation expectations and, in a sign of further hikes in the future. , withdrew his comment on a “partial” normalization of monetary policy.

The rate-setting panel, known as Copom, said it unanimously decided to raise the Selic rate to 4.25%.

All 37 economists polled by . were expecting such a decision, with several also projecting a more aggressive stance on future moves.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)