The rapid spread of the new coronavirus put Central American countries on the run to manufacture their own ventilators, with a view to covering a potential explosion in cases of emergency due to the disease.

Universities and research centers in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have taken concrete steps to create prototypes of artificial respirators that, if approved by health authorities, can be manufactured by private companies and supply local hospitals.

Respirators are crucial for patients with severe respiratory problems, a consequence of COVID-19, so their global demand has skyrocketed amid the pandemic.

The most advanced case is that of Costa Rica, where two state universities, the Technological Institute (TEC) and the University of Costa Rica (UCR), are close to achieving approval for both prototypes.

The device designed by Tecnológico is based on a pneumatic set of pistons and special adapters that press a bag that produces oxygen, with the ability to control the air pressure received by the patient.

“Basically what it does is that we give it an air inlet pressure to move a piston, and this piston moves a breathing bag that gives the person air to replicate normal breathing,” Stephanie Escalante explained to .. , a TEC student.

At the UCR they built two prototypes that are in an advanced phase of testing to be able to be manufactured and come into operation.

“What we did are automatic respiratory support devices, one electric and the other pneumatic that works under pressure. Both are completely portable and serve to give respiratory support to the patient in the first line of care,” said Ralph García, professor of Physics of the UCR.

The devices are produced at a time when the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which manages public hospitals, is conducting an accelerated search for respirators to cover a possible increase in demand for the new coronavirus.

“We are making a great institutional effort to have the maximum amount of mechanical fans for what we foresee may be an increase in the cases (of COVID-19) that are occurring,” said recently Román Macaya, president of the CCSS.

In the case of Guatemala, the state University of San Carlos presented a prototype of “low-budget mechanical respirator”, which continues the process of verifying its functionality in public hospitals.

The R-TEC prototype “aims to simulate the movement of the hand” to press a manual respirator, Carlos Chúa, one of the students developing the project, told local media.

The cost of the Guatemalan device is about $ 190, according to the manufacturers.

In Honduras, a team of seven technicians from the biomedical, automotive mechanics, air conditioning and refrigeration areas work in the workshops of the National Institute for Professional Development (Infop) to manufacture a prototype fan.

“In about two weeks the prototype will be there and, if it works, more teams would be put to work [de fabricación] and distribution in hospitals would become massive, “Sofía Sierra, Infop spokesperson, told ..

In El Salvador, the private Francisco Gavidia University (UFG) presented this month a respirator model prepared by its nanotechnology laboratory.

The device uses a motor that presses an oxygen bag that feeds the patient, and the idea is to improve the model according to the needs of hospitals, explained Oscar Picardo, director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation at UFG, quoted by the newspaper La Prensa Gráfica.