Tegucigalpa.

The Central American countries They reached an agreement to decongest land borders, which are overflowing with stranded carriers after the strong restrictions imposed by Costa Rica.

The Central American Integration System (Sica) reported on Twitter that “an agreement was reached to decongest borders, this and the Biosecurity Guidelines # COVID19 for the Transport of Terrestrial Cargo will contribute to the fluidity of trade #JuntosSaldremosAdelante”.

Last Thursday, the countries of Central America they approved a biosafety protocol for the transport of cargo with which it is intended to end the border crisis, within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protocol “establishes coordinated procedures among the member states of the Central American Integration System (Sica), and complements those measures that each country already carries out to stop the spread of the coronavirus“said the regional body.

The rule, which will be “compulsory compliance”, dictates that during the process of entering and leaving cargo transport in SICA member countries, a strict process and health management will be carried out to mobilize it.

Temperature measurements and symptom control will be carried out at the loading and unloading points, as well as when leaving the country, and a document will be issued by the authorities that certifies the driver is free of COVID-19 to continue your transit.

Faced with suspected cases of the disease, assistance should be requested from the nearest health center, the indications provided will be followed, and the decision to continue or not the route will be made by the Public Health authorities.

If the carrier does not show symptoms of COVID-19, it will take the merchandise to its final destination under conditions such as not staying in the country for more than the maximum time stipulated by the authorities and making minimum stops with all sanitary precautions.

When the carrier arrives at its final destination, it will unload the merchandise using the necessary equipment and taking the necessary precautions, and each country will determine if the carrier will make the journey within their country with or without an escort or GPS.

The crisis at the borders

After detecting, in a span of two weeks, fifty truck drivers of various nationalities with COVID-19, through a process that generated the agglomeration of more than a thousand units on the border with Nicaragua, Costa Rica imposed on May 18 strong restrictions on the transport of international cargo that led to the rejection of unions of drivers and businessmen.

Honduras began to apply reciprocity to Costa Rica last Saturday and followed this Tuesday by Panama, whose government had reached an agreement with the Costa Rican government the previous week that was never accepted by the Panamanian carriers, who kept the border closed for nine days.

NicaraguaCriticized for what many consider a weak strategy in the face of the pandemic, it closed the border on May 17, when there were already kilometer-long lines of trucks in unsanitary conditions, including drivers with COVID-19 who were denied access by Costa Rica.

The Nicaraguan Higher Council for Private Enterprise (Cosep) estimated on Wednesday about 1,500 carriers “of all Central American nationalities” stranded on either side of the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica, of these 900 heading south and 600 heading north.

Restricting the length of stay to 72 hours, forcing cargo to be placed in the hands of Costa Rican drivers for distribution in the country, and tracking the circulation of foreign truckers were the ethical measures that unleashed the crisis, and that Costa Rica announced on Thursday which will be smoothed out.

Flexibility consists of allowing foreign carriers to dispatch cargo in bulk, in refrigeration or dangerous products directly to their clients, so that everyone can lift cargo in warehouses prosecutors defined by Costa Rica with a term of stay in the country greater than the 72 hours that were stipulated.

“We are very happy to have achieved a consensual decision in the region to implement security measures against the pandemic,” said Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez, who said that the protocol will come into force in 10 days.

Costa Rica had requested a regional biosafety protocol to relax its restrictions.

.