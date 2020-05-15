MADRID, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The American Immigration Council, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the law firm Winston & Strawn have filed a lawsuit on Thursday to obtain the disclosure of the records on the Migrant Protection Protocols from the United States, also known as the ‘Stay in Mexico’ program.

The lawsuit, filed under the Freedom of Information Act in the Northern District of California, seeks to obtain records of the implementation and management of the program by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

According to a HRW statement, the plaintiffs “try to understand” how the Migrant Protection Protocols, which National Security announced in 2019, work, while wanting to understand “what principles and agreements guide the agencies responsible for their implementation,” after that the US Government has refused to disclose such information.

While the program was an unprecedented change in U.S. asylum policy and procedure, the government agencies responsible for carrying it out – Citizenship and Immigration Services, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Protection Services – did not They have made guidance or information on how the program works available to advocates, lawyers, and asylum seekers.

“The operation of the program has been hidden from public view and understanding,” said senior policy adviser to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Laura Lynch.

“We see that asylum seekers legally ask for a significant opportunity for their asylum requests to be heard upon reaching the border, we see that they are quickly diverted to dangerous conditions in Mexico,” he added, while regretting that the public ” He was unable to see “the basic procedures and decision for this terribly unfair change.”

The US Executive has returned nearly 65,000 people seeking asylum in the country to Mexico to wait for their hearings in the United States immigration courts under the program.

Asylum seekers, many of them families with children, HRW recalled, have been forced to wait for months in “extremely dangerous” cities in Mexico.

In addition, since the program began, only about 500 people, less than 1 percent of those listed, have received asylum. Specifically, until February 2020, more than 1,000 cases of murder, torture, rape, kidnapping and other violence against people included in ‘Stay in Mexico’ had been reported.

Furthermore, the unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in Mexico’s camps and shelters in which asylum-seekers have been forced to live place them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19, the complainant organizations have indicated.

Furthermore, the program prevents asylum seekers from having significant access to their right to have due process. Asylum seekers often face “insurmountable” barriers to obtaining and communicating with legal counsel, they have claimed.

“The ‘Stay in Mexico’ program has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, forcing thousands of people to live in camps along the border in dangerous and miserable conditions,” said the director of transparency of the US Immigration Council, Emily Creighton .

For her part, HRW United States Border Researcher Ariana Sawyer has noted that “while the inhumane program causes more damage every day, even in light of the COVID-19 crisis, the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice have kept American taxpayers in the dark about what their money is being used for. “

“The program inflicts long-term trauma on both children and adults, does not protect vulnerable asylum seekers from harm and violates the right to due process,” he said.