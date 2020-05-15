The Inter-American Development Bank predicts that the economic indicators of Latin America, especially of Central America, will be “a disaster” in 2020

The coronavirus crisis will increase the poverty and will generate an unfavorable phase in Honduras, so the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) sees it necessary for Central America to make an effort to advance in the integrationist path promoted since 1986 to face social problems.

This was said this Friday in an interview with Efe by the IDB representative in Honduras, Eduardo Almeida, who considers that the Polarization in the region it has generated “fewer agreements and less integration” between the countries.

“The crisis ended up increasing a little, significantly in some cases, this polarization (in the region), because the countries each have their political pressures, but also their urgencies to increase the economy,” he stressed.

Almeida indicated that the governments must seek a way to “reinforce Central America as a region, to share experiences and social problems.”

The migration irregular and reducing remittances, he pointed out, they affect all Central American countries, situations that before the crisis “were already problems” that must be resolved “in an integral way”.

“It is time for countries to feel and as a bloc they can think about how to face the problems of migration and the reduction of remittances,” said Almeida, who also called for “returning to solidarity” in the region.

Economic indicators in 2020 will be ‘a disaster’

The IDB representative assured that the economic indicators from Latin America, especially from Central America, in 2020 they will be “a disaster”, although he stressed that Honduras has had “a very important macroeconomic development” in recent months.

Authorities should start planning on the indebtedness, the income prosecutors, the prioritization of expenses and investments so that in 2021 “you can see the macroeconomic indicators from before,” he said.

The macroeconomic indicators directly affect the “cost of the country’s debt,” said Almeida, who said that, in the case of Honduras, the Government must prioritize on three pillars: healthcare, economic cooperation and protection Social.

The attention of Health goes hand in hand with cooperation economicBut in many countries, “there has been a greater polarization on whether people should be allowed to die of disease or starvation,” he added.

He also announced that Honduras will create a commission aimed at seeking “a safe and intelligent opening” of the economy under biosafety protocols, but it must also guarantee health care for the population.

At least 30 restaurants and cafes have gradually opened in the last two weeks in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, a country that registers 2,338 cases of coronavirus and 133 deaths.

Thinking about recovery

Almeida indicated that it is “very difficult to know what is going to happen” with the Honduran economy, since it will depend on how long the crisis lasts and the effects of the pandemic in the United States.

“You can have a vision more or less with what is happening in the United States, that country is expected to have a 6 percent drop in its economy, and then the forecasts for Honduras would be to lose 4 percent this year in its economy ”, he explained.

In his opinion, rather than foreseeing what will happen this year with the Honduran economy, the most important thing is to analyze “how the Recovery economic”In 2021.

If the pandemic continues until the end of the year, he added, the Honduran economy in 2021 it will not have a “very strong recovery”, so the authorities must work on public policies.

“This year is going to be a recession year and next year, for some sectors, it will be recovery,” emphasized the IDB representative in Honduras.

Threatened again by poverty

Thousands of Hondurans could fall back into the misery Due to the economic crisis that will cause the coronavirus in Honduras, where 48.3 percent of the more than 9.2 million live below the poverty line and 22.9 percent in poverty extremeAlmeida warned.

“All the population that is vulnerable (…) could return to poverty, but also new groups of people could fall into poverty,” stressed Almeida, who urged the government to promote social protection policies.

The high degree of informal economy existing in Honduras is one of the main obstacles to the growth of the nation, but it is also one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

Informality is “associated with poverty” in Honduras, where the majority of Hondurans live and work daily under conditions of unprotected work, so the lack of income “increases their vulnerability,” he emphasized.

Compensatory mechanisms for informality

The authorities must support informal workers, whom the curfew, which began in mid-March last and is in force until May 17, has hurt them, through “compensatory mechanisms” such as money transfers, he added.

In the case of employees working in tourism, one of the industries that will take “the longest to recover”, it is necessary to promote training scholarships to avoid the migration of talent to other sectors, he said.

Informal employees require “social protection policies, cash transfers and support for services such as education and health,” he explained.

Between 70 and 80 percent of the economically active population in Honduras works informally, said Almeida, who called on the government to create jobs and improve education to eradicate informality.

With information from EFE